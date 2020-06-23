Microneedling: does it actually work?

There's no denying that Noami Campbell has one of the most coveted complexions in the world; always glowing, consistently flawless and never showing any signs of ageing. Jealous, us? Never. Naomi recently shared her daily skincare routine with US Vogue and lauded microneedling as an essential step for helping her serum to really sink into her skin.

Microneedling sees converts utilise a gadget with miniature needles that you roll over your skin; the teeny weeny wounds it imparts stimulate collagen production to allow deeper penetration of topical products - as Naomi rolls her microneedler over her skin (which she explains she got from the doctor so it has longer needles that most consumer buys) she lets out little ouches.

I tried the GloPRO Microneedling Regeneration Tool , £199, which is designed for home use for one minute every night. It's the size of a razor with a rollerball containing an LED infrared light. The theory is that the combination of stimulation and red light provides a skin rejuvenating effect, which it claims to deliver in 30 days. There are additional ‘heads’ so you can roll it on the delicate eye area and a larger one for use on the body which again encourages smoother skin, (the latter being a technique highlighted by Trinny Woodall on Instagram for its ability to also "break down fat").