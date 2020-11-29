Neurophroline: the new stress-busting ingredient for brighter, calmer skin

29 November 2020
neurophroline-skincare-what-does-it-do

After the year we’ve had we’re welcoming this cortisol blocking ingredient that reduces the appearance of premature ageing and improves skin luminosity

Neurophroline is an ingredient we’ve seen cropping up in skincare with increasing frequency in the last few months, with both  Trinny London’s BFF De-Stress Tinted Serum , £39, and  Tracie Giles’ Crème Rescue Serum, £60 , and  Annee de Mamiel's First Fix, £130  including it in their formulae.

Extracted from the seeds of native Indian plants tephrosia purpurea and wild indigo, neurophroline is an active ingredient that works to block the production of  cortisol (the stress hormone)  in our skin. Skin cells produce cortisol in response to external stress factors which can lead to redness, inflammation and a dull complexion but a dousing of neurophroline serums will soothe it.

Neurophroline is often used after aesthetic procedures as it alleviates redness and stimulates the production of natural pain relief peptides. “This makes it perfect for use on purposefully damaged skin after cosmetic aesthetic treatments (peels, injectables, permanent makeup, laser etc) and on problem skin such as  rosacea ,  eczema  and  psoriasis ,” says aesthetician Tracie Giles.

How does neurophroline work?

Neurophroline breaks down the cortisol produced by skin cells and promotes the release of calming neuropeptides (endorphins) in the skin, which results in an improved skin tone, increased luminosity and a reduction in the visible signs of ageing.

Ready for your science hit? “Cortisol is produced by keratinocytes [cells found in the epidermis, the outermost layer of the skin] as an instantaneous answer to a stress factor,” explains stress and skincare expert Annee de Mamiel. “Neurophroline regulates the production of cortisol by keratinocytes, inhibiting its production by 70 per cent within a two hour period. In in vitro testing, neurophroline also activated the release of beta-endorphin, which is a natural calming neuropeptide that acts on mood, and so can also be claimed to offer instant stress regulation. Some studies show that neurophroline significantly stimulates the production of beta-endorphin by skin cells up to +163 per cent.”

How much neurophroline do we need for it to be effective?

We only need a relatively low dose of neurophroline to see the results, with as little as 0.0125 per cent enough to make a difference. “When you increase the dosage to 0.5 per cent the production of cortisol is reduced by 33 per cent,” Tracie Giles tells us. “When increased further to one per cent it inhibits production by up to 70 per cent reducing the skin’s shock response and redness too. At this level it also defends against collagen damage, reduces inflammation, dryness and breakouts and protects against pollution.”

To deliver skin luminousty, Annee de Mamiel recommends two per cent neurophroline for the best results.

How quickly does neurophroline work?

Tracie tells us it has almost immediate results when used at one per cent; “Results of clinical trials show that the benefits of inhibiting cortisol production will start to show just two hours after use, skin luminosity should improve within two weeks, and after 28 days of regular use you should see a significant reduction in skins redness.”

How to use neurophroline

Neurophroline is most effective in a serum formula as it needs to be left on for maximum absorption – it won’t work in a cleanser as it needs to be applied to skin that is already clean of dirt and impurities, Tracie tells us. It’s also not suitable in an oil as it’s water-soluble. You’ll often see neurophroline combined with hyaluronic acid.

Who can use neurophroline?

Everyone! There are no safety concerns for any skin type according to Tracie Giles.

Neurophroline skincare to buy now

The budget serum:  Garden of Wisdom Neurophroline Serum, £18

This lightweight serum contains two per cent neurophroline, combined with hyaluronic acid to restore hydration and liposomes to moisturise skin. As well as limiting the signs of ageing, it also minimises sebum productions to improve oily, acne-prone skin thanks to lowering cortisol production.

Buy now

The makeup skincare hybrid:  Trinny London BFF De-Stress Tinted Serum, £39

Available in 12 shades this serum not only uses neurophroline to combat the signs of stress, it leaves skin looking wide awake with a lightly tinted, breathable formula plus it plumps skin too thanks to hyaluronic acid. After a week of use 91 per cent of people said their skin felt bright and radiant. Trinny explained that she put a high does of neurophroline in the mix to really supercharge the effects – watch our video with Trinny below, from 11 minutes onwards to hear her talking about the procut which took three years in the making.

Buy now

For after cosmetic procedures:  Tracie Giles’ Crème Rescue Serum, £60

Tracie Giles and her daughter Charlotte created this to be used after procedures such as microblading in her Knightsbridge clinic after noticing a gap in the market for skincare specifically designed to help the skin heal following treatments. It combines two per cent neurophroline with hyaluronic acid, chamomile for soothing and anti-inflammatory properties and blue yarrow to tighten the skin and calm sebum production. Before launching this to the public this year, it was in use for two years in Tracie's clinic to test for efficacy and was met with acclaim from clients. They also donated thousands of these to NHS workers during the pandemic. One doctor described it as life-changing!

Buy now 

The luxe one:  de Mamiel First Fix, £130

De Mamiel's founder Annee de Mamiel believes stress should be tackled with a three-pronged approach and applied this to the creation of First Fix, which she calls a 'preventative measure' for your skin when you re constantly stressed. "I chose a number of actives that will work on different pathways of cortisol," shes explains. This includes squalane  to reduce dryness, ectoin to support the skin barrier as well as an aromatherapeutic blend which includes rose, cape chamomile, vetiver and sandalwood oils to address the emotional impact of stress.

Buy now

MORE GLOSS: Why is stress giving me spots? A doctor explains


You may also like

The best ‘super’ facial oils and how to pick one for your skin type

Now with 1000s of 5* reviews – Boots' No7 Pro Derm Scan tells you *exactly* what your skin needs

Boots No7 drops a super high-strength retinol and we think it’s a clever product

Everything you need to know about ultrasound facials for skin tightening


Editors Picks:
Things we're loving

M&S Collection linen blouse, £27.50

River Island midi dress, £39

New Look oversized shirt, £24.99

H&M oversized linen-blend shirt, £24.99

H&M v-neck kaftan, £29.99

Mango pleated satin top, £29.99

More Gloss

Health

IV drips: Adele and Chrissy Teigen are plugging in to hack their energy levels, skin and immunity. But is IV therapy worth it?

Hair

How I created Kate Moss' courtroom and Jubilee hair, by her go-to colourist

Beauty

Botox with your bedding? Now you can get tweakments at John Lewis

Beauty

Hailey Bieber's skincare brand - Rhode - has launched!

Review

Glossy Picks: Our favourite June launches to get us ready for summer

Trends

7 genuinely useful things we learnt from Tiktok this week

Skin

Now with 1000s of 5* reviews – Boots' No7 Pro Derm Scan tells you *exactly* what your skin needs

Victoria Woodhall
Beauty

13 best new body SPFs for all skin types and budgets

Explore More