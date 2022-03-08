Profound: the non-surgical treatment that's like a third of a facelift

Ever since tennis coach Judy Murray revealed that she's had the radiofrequency needling treatment Morpheus 8 , to dramatically refresh her complexion and tighten her 'turkey neck', interest in the procedure, which requires three sessions, has been at an all-time high.

But what if we told you there was another RF microneedling treatment that did the job in just one go? Enter, Profound. Already a big hit in the US, it's new to these shores, and Dr Sophie Shotter at Illuminate Skin Clinic in Kent is one of the first clinics to offer it. While she rates Morpheus8 as excellent, in her opinion Profound has the edge.

The treatment has buckets of evidence behind it, with eight peer-reviewed studies and FDA approval. It's been shown to deliver results equivalent to a third of a facelift - and as it acts only on the lower third of the face, this is pretty impressive stuff. "Where doctors may previously have discussed a facelift in the past, now there's another option," says Sophie.

It's delivered in a hand-held zapper, lifting cheeks and jowls and eliminating the sag around the nose-to-mouth lines. It can also be used on the thighs to tackle cellulite.

You'll need numbing cream and anaesthetic injections and expect up to a week of redness (face masks are your friend!) but we're told it's pretty much a pain-free procedure - our tester is set to report back soon. Dr Sophie is hailing it as ' radiofrequency 2.0'.

What's interesting about the Profound is that it offers a marked boost to the three aspects of the skin that give it its healthy, vibrant appearance: collagen (for skin firmness) , elastin (for snap-back), and hyaluronic acid (for glow and nourishment) . According to the science, it doubles collagen levels, brings a dramatic increase in our natural hyaluronic acid (there's no exact figure as Dr Sophie says this is harder to measure) and a five-fold boost to elastin levels. “This translates into tighter skin that's regained its youthful bounce, lifting of the jowls, significantly reduced lines and wrinkles. We can even target the fat pad under the chin to lift and refine the jawline," explains Sophie. Profound has a 100 per cent response rate for improving lines and wrinkles and 95 per cent response rate for targeting sagging, Dr Sophie tells us.