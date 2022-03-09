Slugging is the latest Tiktok skincare trend, but is it actually good for you?

From using lipstick as a blusher to zapping zits with salt water spray , we have Tiktok to thank (or blame) for an array of weird and wonderful beauty hacks. The latest skincare sensation involves people holding up pots of Vaseline and Cerave’s petroleum-rich healing ointment claiming that nightly use is like a ‘big hug for your skin’ ( as declared by Tik Toker _rakhstarbeauty ) and ‘the best-kept anti-ageing secret’. If you’re prone to falling down skincare and beauty holes on the app then you’ve probably come across the K-beauty technique of ‘slugging’ your skincare as part of a skincare routine for dewy skin.

Essentially, ‘slugging’ – yes we know, it sounds like it should belong in the boxing ring, not your beauty routine – involves smothering your face in a layer of petroleum jelly (yup, your grandma's pot of Vaseline is making a comeback) to lock in moisture at night. This reportedly leaves you with baby soft skin.

Fans of the Korean skincare technique of using Vaseline or a petroleum-based skincare product as a final skincare step can be found all over Reddit and Tiktok sharing their experience of the ‘slug life’. There are claims that a couple of nights slathered in the slimy stuff can leave skin feeling ‘amazing’ and ‘saves dehydrated skin’. Slugging is particularly popular in winter months when the c old weather strips the skin of moisture , users are calling it a fast track skincare routine for dewy skin.

The idea that a £1.50 tub of Vaseline is the answer to insanely dewy skin seems too good to be true. But what do the experts think? What is it? Should you try slugging if you have oily skin? We spoke to some dermatologists and skincare experts to get their take on the skincare phenomenon.

What is slugging and how do you do it?

“It’s a skincare trend that has its roots in K-beauty and involves covering your skin with a layer of occlusive moisturiser, typically Vaseline, which is 100 per cent petroleum jelly,” explains Dr Sam Bunting , skincare expert and founder of Dr Sam’s Skincare.

“The idea is that it acts like a plaster for your skin, preventing trans-epidermal water loss,” adds Dr Marie Drago , Founder of Gallinee and a skin microbiome expert. In short, the idea is to ‘lock in’ moisture and your other skincare products so that skin is kept looking plumper, for longer. It’s also up there with being one of the most simple skincare hacks around. “You apply the Vaseline on clean, possibly damp skin, and you leave it on like a mask,” explains Dr Drago. Slugging is the final step in a skincare routine so you apply the jelly after your other skincare products. Because, it’s a pretty sticky business, this is a nighttime activity unless walking around with a shiny, slimy face is your thing.

One slugging tester, Alice Fulwood says that she noticed an immediate difference after applying a pea-sized amount of Vaseline to her face post her usual skincare routine. "It was like my face had retained all the moisture I had added in my evening skincare regime and I woke up all hydrated and dewy looking."

Alice's top tips for joining the #sluglife include warming the Vaseline in your hands before patting it in a thin layer all over your face and neck. And she noted that it "works best after a cleanser, an exfoliator, a hydrating serum and a moisturiser," skinminamilism this is not! Alice also experimented with other thick creams as the slug, but said that thick balms like Vaseline were much more effective.

The major watch-out, according to both derms and Tik Tok users, is that it’s messy. “It will trap bits of your hair, wreck your blow-dry and make a mess of your bedsheets,” says Dr Bunting. "Some of the balm can end up in your baby hairs and hairline," noted Alice, "it is also more useful if you do not sleep on your face. The sluglife also makes it necessary to wash your pillowcase often!" Dr Bunting also warns that if you use a product like Vaseline all over your face “it can feel quite hot and unpleasant.”

What does slugging do for the skin?

“It’s effectively a raincoat for your face,” says Dr Drago, who likens the process to traditional eczema treatments , which involve finishing your skincare routine with something occlusive – think thick, gloopy moisturisers that create a physical barrier over the skin to lock in hydration. Adds Dr Sam: ‘This kind of inert (non-irritating) moisturiser is used in dermatology practice to tackle severe dry skin conditions, like eczema, all the time.”

Although fans of slugging claim that they wake up with soft, glowing skin, Dr Drago warns that this is only a temporary fix. “It only works while it’s on your skin,” she says, so while it can make your skin feel good from time to time, much like a mask, it doesn’t actually work to repair the skin barrier, rather it just seals it temporarily.

Signs of a damaged skin barrier include dryness, dullness, redness, sensitivity and breakouts and Dr Drago suggests that instead of turning to slugging to hydrate skin, use “products that help the skin rebuild the skin barrier and soften it by helping with the cause, rather than the symptoms.” Ingredients such as squalane and ceramides are “close to the real skin barrier” says Dr Drago.