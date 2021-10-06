Squalane: the skin-barrier supporting oil all skin types will love (yes, even oily!)

If you buy something we recommend we may earn an afflilate commission

If smooth, soft skin is high on your beauty wishlist, squalane is the ingredient you need. The oil isn't a new addition to the ever-growing list of must-have ingredients (in fact it's long been in cult skin saviours such as the iconic Kiehl’s Midnight Recovery Concentrate and Omorovicza's Thermal Cleansing Balm ) but it really grabbed our attention with the launch of Biossance, the squalane-based, Reese Witherspoon-backed skincare brand which landed in the UK in January 2020, with squalane as the lead ingredient in its extensive range of products.

Don't confuse squalane (with an a) with squalene (with an e). The latter is an oil naturally produced in our skin. It's key in strengthening our skin barrier and in fact, we're born covered in it, but it declines as we age so topping it up with squalane (with an a) products is a good idea.

"Squalane [skincare] is almost identical to the natural occurring squalene in our skin," confirms skin expert Fiona Brackenbury. Because we naturally produce it, it's readily absorbed by our skin and can actually help regulate oil production, which makes it ideal for oily skin, she explains. "It brings suppleness and softness while increasing moisture and limiting water loss. It reduces redness and irritation as well as being non-comedogenic. There isn’t a skin type that wouldn’t benefit from this hero oil."

Squalane also makes for an excellent carrier, helping other ingredients to absorb, which is why you find it in so many of your skincare products, helping everything from retinol and lactic acid to BHAs and vitamin C along their merry way.

We're not the only ones who produce squalene (with an e). Traditionally the ingredient was harvested from shark liver oil, however the skincare world is making strides to ensure the ingredient is more sustainable, creating plant-based squalane (with an a) which is mainly derived from the olive fruit tree, or in the case of Biossance, sugar cane, which is even more eco than olives because it needs less water to grow. Biossance say that by using sustainable sugarcane they save two million sharks every year.

You can use squalane on your skin and body to moisturise and on your hair to tame flyaways and smooth frizz.

The best squalane skincare