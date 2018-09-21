The best places for a manicure and pedicure in London
Suffering from a case of dodgy looking digits? Then fret not, because thanks to London's impressive array of beauty salons, there’s a place to fit any budget and schedule for getting a great-looking manicure and pedicure in the capital.
Whether you’re looking for a quick shape and polish or something a little more hardcore, gel nails , Shellac or nail art , these top hotspots will have you covered.
Margaret Dabbs Foot Clinic & Spa
The signature Medical Pedicures (from £85) here are legendary for being able to transform the most worn out of trotters. The team of podiatrists expertly assess the way you walk, the reasons behind your particular foot ailment and create a bespoke treatment to solve any dilemma - it's pretty amazing. Using hardworking and luxurious products from Margaret’s award-winning product range, a pedicure here is something everyone should experience once in their lives (at least!).
Salons located in Marylebone, Liberty and Notting Hill. www.margaretdabbs.co.uk .
Sophie Gass
Intimate, stylish and sleek, this Holland Park nail haunt provides the perfect way to unwind at the end of a long day. As well as being impressed by the quality of the Shellac manicure we had (it lasted three chip-free weeks), we also loved the salon's beautiful soft, plush white furnishings and the costume jewellery and clothes on sale (you know, just in case you fancy picking up something to complement your stellar set of freshly painted nails...).
From £18. Sophie Gass, 4 Ladbroke Grove, London W11 3BG. www.sophiegass.com .
WAH Nails
If you’re in the mood to dabble in a spot of nail art, then the experts at WAH Nails are definitely worth a visit. Known for their cutting-edge designs that have seen the brand make appearances at London Fashion Week and other high profile industry events, watching the manicurists paint is like watching true artists at work. From gems to crystals and intricate nail art pen work, an appointment here is one of the best ways we’ve seen for making nails the focal point of any outfit come day or night.
Prices start from £15.
WAH Soho, 4 Peter Street W1F 0AD. www.wah-london.com .
Nails & Brows
You'll find a range of results-driven treatments to choose from here, each designed to ease tension, reduce stress, eradicate problematic cuticles and exfoliate and smooth out the scaliest of soles. We particularly loved the indulgent paraffin wax treatment, £15, which softened hands to depths that we found pretty hard to believe. It's the perfect place to spend a Saturday afternoon.
Prices start from £15. Nails & Brows, 31 Berkeley Street, Mayfair, London, W1J 8EJ. www.nailsandbrows.me .
Cowshed Spa, Clarendon Cross
It’s fair to say that the majority of people don’t like their feet. However, after entrusting them to the expert team at Cowshed, we have to admit that we’ve now developed a bit of a fascination with them. The perfect place to spend a Sunday morning, expect to reach new realms of relaxation and comfort thanks to the huge chairs, farmhouse décor and TV screens. The 75-minute Ultimate Cowshed Pedicure, £70, in particular is a must, due to the combination of aromatherapy and massage.
Cowshed Clarendon Cross, 119 Portland Road, London W11 4LN. www.cowshed.com .
Blow Ltd
You'll find everything from classic to gel and chrome manicures and pedicures on offer here, each designed to help you get super polished results when time is of the essence. With three central London locations, popping in for a pre-meeting or post-work pick-me-up has never been easier.
From £35. www.blowltd.com .
DryBy
The elegant and sophisticated nail art here is what sets this salon apart from the rest of the pack. That and the first-class service, expertly trained technicians and the professional results. Plus, you get free Prosecco, coffee and tea included as part of the deal too.
From £25. www.dryby.co.uk .
Townhouse
This luxury nail salon offers perhaps one of the most hygienic mani-pedis in town thanks to the hospital grade sterilisation of its tools. But as well as cleanliness, it also offers an ample dose of creativity thanks to its chic array of nail art designs and volume of nail polish colours. There's even a 'Nalfie Booth' for posting your freshly painted talons on your social media channels afterwards.
From £35. www.mytownhouse.co.uk .
