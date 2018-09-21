The best places for a manicure and pedicure in London

1 / 9

Where to go for a manicure and pedicure in London

Suffering from a case of dodgy looking digits? Then fret not, because thanks to London's impressive array of beauty salons, there’s a place to fit any budget and schedule for getting a great-looking manicure and pedicure in the capital.

Whether you’re looking for a quick shape and polish or something a little more hardcore, gel nails , Shellac or nail art , these top hotspots will have you covered.