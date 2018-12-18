5 de-stressing bath salts that will take your soak to the next level

There’s a variety of in-shower habits that spark lively debate in the GTG offices - flannel vs loofah , cream vs gel body wash...the list goes on. However, there’s one thing we all agree on, a bath can solve anything. Salts tend to be our ‘seasoning’ of choice and, with a recent study showing that a daily bath could be better than exercise for depression , there’s never been a better time to get sprinkling. Mineral and oil-rich, they offer a wealth of skin and de-stressing benefits to help melt away end-of-day tension and aid a better night’s sleep. Here are five of the best we’ve tried. Westlab Bath Salts, £5.99 for 1kg

Providing a wide range of benefits for a budget-friendly price, these tick a number of bath time boxes. There are four to choose from - Reviving Epsom Salts for sore muscles, Soothing Dead Sea Salt for itchy, eczema-prone skin, Cleansing Himalayan Salt for tired limbs and Relaxing Magnesium Flakes for the wired. Whether you’re post-deadline or post-workout, each plays a valuable role in your unwinding routine. Buy them now Sanctuary Spa Rose Gold Radiance Exquisite Bath Salts, £16 for 350g

These are as lovely to look at as they are to use. Containing softening rose and wheat germ oils, they leave skin smoother and suppler. Plus, because they also contain illuminating pearl too, they leave limbs with a subtle shimmer for an added dose of luxury. Buy it now Ren Magnesium Booster Bath Salts, £28 for 750g

This is the most expensive in our edit, but also the biggest. A great way to up your magnesium levels (it’s estimated that around 70 per cent of us are deficient in the mineral), it serves as an effective way to boost energy levels and calm skin too. Buy it now Neal’s Yard Lavender Bath Salts, £14.50 for 350g

Sarah, our Art Editor, is “obsessed” with these salts due to their slumber-inducing qualities. Containing pure organic lavender essential oil, their scent is certainly strong, but this soon dissipates as they dissolve. Leaving both skin and senses noticeably calmer afterwards, they're a bathroom staple. Buy it now Kiss The Moon Dream Bedtime Bath Salts, £25 for 350g