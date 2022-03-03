The 6 best retinol eye creams, serums and treatments

When it comes to ingredients that help slow down the ageing process, you’d be hard-pushed to find one that’s created as much of a buzz in the beauty industry as retinol as of late.

A derm-favourite, it was highlighted in the BBC documentary, The Truth About Looking Good , as one of the best over-the-counter ways to reduce fine lines, wrinkles and pigmentation. Retinol face creams and serums are the more well-established way to add it into your regime - but what about eye products? They might sound scary but an expanding range of formulations and strengths are helping take the fear out of using one.

Due to retinol’s ability to reduce as well as prevent the signs of ageing, those from their late 20s onwards can benefit from them ( read our expert guide to retinol here ). However, to keep the risk of irritation to a minimum, a slow and steady approach is encouraged. Air-restrictive packaging is also favoured over jars to prevent the retinol from becoming ineffective too (considering how expensive they can be, you’ll want to savour every drop!)

Which ones are worth trying? Here’s our pick of the bunch.

Kiehls Youth Dose Eye Treatment, £37 for 15ml