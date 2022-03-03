The 6 best retinol eye creams, serums and treatments

When it comes to ingredients that help slow down the ageing process, you’d be hard-pushed to find one that’s created as much of a buzz in the beauty industry as retinol as of late.
A derm-favourite, it was highlighted in the BBC documentary, The Truth About Looking Good , as one of the best over-the-counter ways to reduce fine lines, wrinkles and pigmentation. Retinol face creams and serums are the more well-established way to add it into your regime - but what about eye products? They might sound scary but an expanding range of formulations and strengths are helping take the fear out of using one.
Due to retinol’s ability to reduce as well as prevent the signs of ageing, those from their late 20s onwards can benefit from them ( read our expert guide to retinol here ). However, to keep the risk of irritation to a minimum, a slow and steady approach is encouraged. Air-restrictive packaging is also favoured over jars to prevent the retinol from becoming ineffective too (considering how expensive they can be, you’ll want to savour every drop!)
Which ones are worth trying? Here’s our pick of the bunch.
Kiehls Youth Dose Eye Treatment, £37 for 15ml
Best for: mature skin
This luxe-looking cream is designed to smooth and brighten the look around your eyes, targeting dark circles and under-eye lines with pro-retinol, anti-oxidant vitamin Cg and grape seed extract. It has a lightweight creamy texture that is gentle enough to apply morning and night.
Murad Retinol Youth Renewal Eye Serum, £65 for 15ml
Best for: The dryness-prone
This sheer cream-textured pick contains a triple threat of retinol types for far-reaching efficacy. Containing a fast acting retinoid (a retinol derivative that is gentler than retinol), a time-released retinol (for more sustainable and less irritative results) and a retinol booster (said to act like a magnet to make the skin more receptive to its benefits), it makes for a particularly good option for those who’ve found retinol products overly drying in the past. Swertia flower extract helps to firm and marine kelp complex helps to lift and brighten - think of it as a good night’s sleep in a (pump) bottle.
Read our Editor Victoria Woodhall’s full review of Murad's Retinol Eye Serum here .
Medik8 Retinol Eye TR Advanced Eye Night Serum, £43 for 10ml
Best for: Fast-absorbency
This particular eye serum impresses when it comes to both texture and formulation. Containing 0.1% vitamin A to maintain collagen levels and increase skin hydration, plus vitamin E to help protect skin from free radical damage and environmental aggressors, its lightweight formula glides on with ease and absorbs just as easily too. Its handy spatula applicator offers a great degree of precision too.
Olay Pro-Retinol Eye Treatment, £14.99 for 15ml
Best for: A more budget-friendly option
Retinol products often carry a hefty price tag howeverthis provides a more affordable alternative. Containing retinyl propionate, a less irritating form of vitamin A, plus niacinamide (a great all-rounder that boosts skin strength and barrier function) and protective pentapeptides, it leaves under eye areas more resilient against water loss and wear and tear.
La Roche-Posay Redermic R Intensive Anti-Ageing Concentrate, £20.25 for 15ml
Best for: The sensitivity-prone
Preservative, paraben, colourant and fragrance-free, this pick has been formulated with more sensitive skin types in mind. Its lower potency formula combines pro-retinol retinyl linoleate with hydrating sodium hyaluronate ( hyaluronic acid converted into a salt) and 0.2% caffeine, to leave eyes re-energised and smoother too.
Dermalogica Age Smart Age Reversal Eye Complex, £68 for 15ml
Best for: Signs of tiredness
Retinol isn’t the only ingredient of note in this product’s ingredients list - it also contains vitamin C , a natural antioxidant and anti-inflammatory that helps improve skin tone and texture, skin barrier-boosting niacinamide and moisturising ash tree bark extract. Most effective against puffiness and dark circles, it strengthens skin’s natural defences and helps fight the signs of fatigue too.
