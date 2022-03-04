What is a skin essence and why it's actually really useful

There are a lot of things we've embraced from the infamous 10-step Korean skincare routine oil cleansers and jelly moisturisers , for example, are bathroom shelf staples here at GTG. But a skin essence? They've been around for a few years now, but how many people use one? We think this hydrating skincare step deserves its place alongside the other essentials: cleanser, toner, serum, moisturiser and SPF.

It was New York derm Dr Dendy Englamanm, who at the launch of Elizabeth Arden's first essence which came out in April 2020, explained the concept of a skin essence so clearly that suing one seems like a no-brainer. She described it as a power hydrator that softens your skin enough to allow all your other skincare to work harder. Think of it like wetting a sponge.

So what is it exactly? Not a toner and not quite a serum , it’s a hybrid of the two that provides a first dose of hydration and ingredients that calm stressed skin and help defend against environmental aggressors.

"An essence is a concentrated prep step applied after cleansing and prior to a serum," says Anja Skytte-Mosbaek, UK training manager for Elizabeth Arden. "The formula is thicker than a toner, but thinner than a serum, although it holds similar serum benefits to target specific skincare concerns whilst balancing and moisturising the skin."

It can also be effective against pollution adds consultant dermatologist Dr Sandeep Cliff. “The concept of an essence is to be embraced - in offering the ‘stressed skin’ another opportunity to counteract the negative effects of pollutants along with effective cleansers and serums.”

What's the difference between a facial essence and a hydrating toner? Think of an essence as a souped-up version that contains higher amounts of actives that penetrate deep into the skin after you’ve cleansed.

An essence can be classed more as a treatment than a traditional toner, facialist Abigail James tells us. “An essence is more likely to include other skin health benefits rather than just hydration,” she says. If you are using an exfoliating toner or acid, apply your essence after this and before your serum, she adds. Many essences advise pressing the product into the skin to reap the full benefits.

If adding another step to your skincare routine doesn’t exactly sound appealing, an essence could potentially take the place of your hydrating toner thanks to its more sophisticated formula often found brimming with goodies such as probiotics , hyaluronic acid , PHAs , antioxidants and other skin barrier -boosting ingredients.

MORE GLOSS: Cleansing masks - could your skin benefit from these ‘anti-pollution’ face washes?

Here are the ones that stand out and make incorporating the extra step into your routine worth the time and money.