The Neom beauty box sold out in 4 hours - and it’s back!

After the hottest night of the year this week - hands up who slept well? No, us neither - which makes us think that the Lookfantastic x Neom Organics Sleep Collection Beauty Box couldn't come at a better time. With six full-size luxury products from Neom's Scent to Sleep range, there's a whopping £65 saving to be had when you buy the box for £45.

It goes on sale at 9am tomorrow, Friday 26th July, though you'll have to be quick! Last time it sold out in just four hours, so it really is 'fastest finger first'.

The box covers your entire wind-down routine from cleansing to pillow spray via an organic scented candle and body oil, with a face oil and hand balm as well. They are all infused with Neom's renowned 'Tranquillity' fragrance. Its hero ingredients are lavender, sweet basil and jasmine, which are combined with a blend of 16 other essential oils to make a potent knock-out cocktail. It encourages you to take time to rejuvenate your senses and indulge in the ultimate relaxing bedtime routine.

Here's what's in the box...