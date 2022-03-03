The Neom beauty box sold out in 4 hours - and it’s back!

After the hottest night of the year this week - hands up who slept well? No, us neither - which makes us think that the Lookfantastic x Neom Organics Sleep Collection Beauty Box couldn't come at a better time. With six full-size luxury products from Neom's Scent to Sleep range, there's a whopping £65 saving to be had when you buy the box for £45.
It goes on sale at 9am tomorrow, Friday 26th July, though you'll have to be quick! Last time it sold out in just four hours, so it really is 'fastest finger first'.
The box covers your entire wind-down routine from cleansing to pillow spray via an organic scented candle and body oil, with a face oil and hand balm as well. They are all infused with Neom's renowned 'Tranquillity' fragrance. Its hero ingredients are lavender, sweet basil and jasmine, which are combined with a blend of 16 other essential oils to make a potent knock-out cocktail. It encourages you to take time to rejuvenate your senses and indulge in the ultimate relaxing bedtime routine.
Here's what's in the box...
Tranquillity Scented Candle, 1 wick (normally £32)
Light up your pre-bedtime routine with this beautifully scented candle. With lavender, sweet basil, jasmine and 16 other oils, the expert blend will help you to relax, wind-down and prepare for sleep. Perfect to burn away in the background while you complete your bedtime rituals with the other five products from the Scent to Sleep collection.
Perfect Night’s Sleep Cleansing Balm & Cloth, 100ml (normally £32)
Massage this deep cleansing balm into your skin and remove with the scented muslin to wipe away the day’s makeup and reveal clean and nourished skin with vitamin-rich rose oil. It’s the perfect wind-down cleanser.
Perfect Night’s Sleep Face Oil, 5ml (normally £10)
Also full of vitamins and anti-oxidants, this natural face oil is a great follow on from the cleansing balm. Your skin will soak up the product while you sleep, leaving you refreshed and nourished in the morning.
Perfect Night’s Sleep Body Oil, 25ml (normally £8)
Soothing, relaxing and refreshing, Neom’s body oil, like the face oil, is filled with natural ingredients that work throughout the night to nourish skin.
Nourish, Breathe & Sleep Hand Balm, 10ml (normally £8)
Not forgetting your hands, apply a small amount of the hand balm to nourish before bed. After all, they’ve worked hard for you today.
Perfect Night’s Sleep Pillow Mist, 30ml (normally £20)
This patchouli, lavender and chamomile based mist will help calm your mind as you drift off. One spritz is all you need to let the oils work their magic.
Buy the Lookfantastic x Neom Organics Sleep Collection box from 26th July, 9am.