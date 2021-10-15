What to buy from Skin Proud, the affordable and conscious brand for all skin types

Written in partnership with Skin Proud Every so often a new brand launches that makes you sit up and take notice. Skin Proud fell firmly into this category when it landed in April 2020, impressing us with model images that look like real people, with pores and visible texture taking centre stage. Skin Proud's message is that skincare is for everyone, offering active ingredients in gentle formulas that deliver impressive results without upsetting your skin. "I've always struggled with my skin and have finally come to terms with embracing my imperfections, so I'm always on the lookout for a brand that makes me feel empowered," GTG's social media manager Jemma says. "No matter your size, colour or gender, Skin Proud is made for all. It’s a community that wants you to be you - flaws and all – and I love it!" Available at Boots , Skin Proud has launched product after product that we want to slot into our routine, with each range colour coded with day and night symbols to take the guess work out of when to use each range. Here are the hero buys we want to share with you because they're *that* good. What to buy from Skin Proud Velvet Cloud Foaming Cleanser, £13.95

Just like a cloud, this is ultra-soft and pillowy with a creamy whipped foam texture. It's enriched with vitamin B3 and moisture-boosting amino acids. This effortlessly removes makeup at the end of the day and your face isn't tight or dry after use, in fact, it's hydrating, which is uncommon when it comes to foam cleansers. Buy now Skin Proud Sorbet Skin Everyday Jelly Moisturiser, £13.95

This sinks in like a dream and quenches even the thirstiest of skin. The lightweight gel locks in moisture for dewy, glowing skin thanks to hyaluronic acid while rose flower cools. Don't be put off by the name sorbet, this doesn't smell sweet at all, in fact the scent is almost undetectable. Buy now Sleep Defence Calming Kombucha Overnight Mask, £14.95

Also just landed, this taps into the power of kombucha. You're probably more accustomed to drinking your kombucha rather than applying it to your face, but bear with us on this one. As a skincare ingredient, it can help to protect skin against damaging environmental factors such as pollution and free radicals, hence why it's a new fixture in the Skin Proud range. It calms tired and dull skin overnight to combat redness. The gel texture sinks into thirsty skin, softening while you sleep for dreamy skin come morning. You apply a light layer across your face as the last step of your nighttime routine, wait until it's absorbed before climbing into bed and then wash off come morning. Buy now Skin Proud Detox Tonic, £14.95

No skincare routine is complete without an exfoliating toner and this is among the best-tolerated that we tried. It's non-abrasive and doesn't make your skin feel tight, just refined and fresh with a delicate blend of AHAs and BHAs to sweep away dead skin cells and clear pores. It has green apple extract, niacinamide, hyaluronic acid and cooling aloe vera to gently unclog pores, whilst combating blemishes, improving the appearance of texture and brightening tone. Buy now Skin Proud Frozen Over Gel to Ice Hydrator, £16.95