Why everyone in wellness is booking an infrared sauna session

Last weekend I was booked into Glow Bar on Mortimer Street, for my first ever infrared sauna session. After being soaked by storm Ciara, and then drenched by storm Dennis, I was very much looking forward to a sweat sesh - only to be told my appointment would need to be rescheduled as the whole wellness hotspot had been hired out by London Fashion Week, as the models were looking for saunas over the weekend. Knowing that models flock to infrared saunas made me all the more intrigued to learn what the fuss is about - if it’s good enough for the stars of the runway, it’s good enough for me. Not only that, but our resident GP Dr Johanna Ward cited infrared saunas as her favourite find of 2019, saying: "Infrared saunas help rid the body of toxins, boost the immune system and improve whole-body circulation. They are also an effective form of stress relief and have been proven to reduce circulating cortisol, the stress hormone. After a long day, I look forward to nothing more than getting into my infrared sauna, closing my eyes and doing some meditation. It helps to know that I am also sweating out the day's toxins.” Elle Macpherson has one in her home too! I'm a big fan of traditional Swedish saunas, but apparently an infrared sauna is quite different to these and the effects can have an impact on everything from skin health to flexibility. Here’s what an infrared sauna session could add to your life (and what it can’t).

They’re cooler than regular saunas Not in terms of in vogue tendencies, although that too. Infrared light won’t create the oppressive heat that can accompany your regular Finnish situation, as it warms your core body temperature rather than the environment around you. As such, you can comfortably tolerate kicking back in an infrared sauna pod for a far longer period of time than you would a conventional sauna, and the infrared energy elevates body heat more gently, so you’re less likely to feel suddenly stifled. They complement your skincare routine Or so initial studies seem to suggest, although they’re small and research is currently relatively scant. A study of 20 participants published in Yonsei Medical Journal concluded that regular, gradual exposure to infrared radiation increased collagen and elastin production, with a mean improvement of 25 to 50 per cent in skin texture also occurring after six months of infrared therapy. All patients also noted a decrease in skin roughness and increase in tightness, as well as more even skin tone, although infrared sessions didn’t result in a decrease in hyperpigmentation . Specialists concluded that infrared radiation stimulated fibroblasts to increase collagen and elastin synthesis, slowing the formation of wrinkles, and that infrared treatment could be a safe and effective way of rejuvenating photo-aged skin over time, but that more research is required regarding the mechanism and therapeutic potential of infrared therapy in the context of clinical dermatology. The thermal effect of infrared energy also stimulates circulation, helping to deliver more oxygen and nutrients to the skin’s surface and generally bringing about a much-coveted healthy glow. You needn’t worry about side-effects either- unlike UV light emitted by the likes of sunbeds, infrared saunas don’t cause DNA damage and are considered to be safe and well-tolerated by all skin types. They can increase your flexibility Enhanced circulation boosts blood flow to your muscles, which can, in turn, make it easier to nail poses and balance moves that might otherwise evade you. Hot yoga classes are now undergoing a techy evolution to include classes conducted in infrared heat. While it's certainly a sweaty activity, you’re less likely to get that ‘I can’t breathe’ kind of overwhelm that you might experience in your usual Bikram studio. Infrared yoga sessions also help to increase heart rate which has fitness benefits across the board. Give infrared yoga a go at Triyoga and Good Vibes studios in London.