Soothe and restore with Miracle Nurturing Balm

29 July 2014
gtg-daily-crush-green-spring

Green & Spring’s handy balm helps heal, hydrate and soothe sore skin

Any products in this article have been selected editorially however if you buy something we mention, we may earn commission

If there’s one miracle bottle every girl should have in her handbag, it’s moisturiser. Whether it’s to hydrate dry hands, soothe sunburn or disguise cracked heels, it’s pretty much a must-have where hot summer days are concerned. With this in mind, our beauty buddies over at Green & Spring have formulated their Miracle Nurturing Balm, designed to restore and rejuvenate dry, damaged and burnt skin.

Lightly fragranced, the multi-purpose balm absorbs easily into the skin for instant relief. A delicate blend of evening primrose, rosemary and vitamin rich rosehip works to revive and restore the skin back to optimal health, while lavender and clary sage treat areas of the body that have been chapped, bitten, and burnt by the sun. A handful of hazelnut gives Green & Spring’s Nurturing Balm a touch of added protection, ensuring this miracle moisturiser provides the best care possible for sensitive skin.

Heavy duty healing in girly packaging, apply to dry elbows and knees, hands and cracked heels for soft, supple skin you won’t be able to resist showing off. The balm is also great used as an aftersun or applied to lips for added hydration. If you’re stuck for space and searching for a product that does it all this summer, this is it.

Green & Spring Miracle Nurturing Balm, £16, available to  buy online


