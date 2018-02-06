The 10 minute nose job: a rhinoplasty alternative with no downtime

A report by WhatClinic.co.uk last year revealed that the demand for non-surgical treatments is on the increase across the board, but the standout non-invasive treatment du jour is apparently non-surgical rhinoplasty. While interest in cosmetic surgery procedures is down by five per cent, enquiries for non-surgical rhinoplasty have soared by 29 per cent, making it the fastest growing cosmetic trend of the past year, particularly among the 18-24 age group. Methinks that Instagram is partly accountable in that bracket- as with lip fillers, also one of the most requested non-invasive treatments, celebrities such as Geordie Shore’s Holly Hagan showcase non-surgical rhinoplasties on social media, which demonstrates the pernicious aspect of non-invasive treatment growth (other factors include reduced cost and recovery time and greater accessibility to treatments).

Non-surgical rhinoplasty, also dubbed the ‘ten minute nose job’, can of course produce incredible results with less fiscal and physical risk to the patient, plus tweaks can be subtle yet transformative, and don’t involve permanent changes to the face. Here’s the lowdown on non-invasive rhinoplasty, with pros and cons to consider if you’ve ever been tempted to take the needle to your nose….

Why the interest?

Dr Sarah Shah , a specialist in aesthetic medicine and member of the Royal College of General Practitioners who offers the treatment, explains what the procedure can achieve:

“It’s a safe, non-invasive alternative to nasal surgery. The procedure involves injecting dermal fillers (hyaluronic acid) into the crucial areas around the nose, altering its overall shape and even resulting in a straighter nose. If you are unhappy with the shape of your nose, have a bump or dent that you’d like addressed, or are simply looking for symmetry, then dermal fillers can help. The procedure can also provide an answer for those who have experienced an accident, resulting in nasal deformity, or if you have undergone surgery and are not quite satisfied with the result. In addition, a tip projection can be carried out whereby filler is inserted into the tip of the nose, giving it a lifted appearance, which results in better symmetry and more defined contours.”

Dermatologist Dr Stefanie Williams highlights that the treatment is particular popular in Asia, and while it’s not suitable for everyone, it’s innovative and can provide an impressive alternative to rhinoplasty. Dr Shah believes that ‘tweakments’ such as non-surgical rhinoplasty can have a remarkable effect when expertly administered:

“The trend for noses now is to have a more natural appearance, concentrating on finding a more harmonious alignment of the person’s features. Most people that enquire about this procedure may have small niggles that leave them feeling self-conscious. The non-invasive nose job can address these by controlled and precise injections that make the nose look more proportional and smaller in the facial frame. I’ve found that small corrections can often go a long way in transforming confidence.”

What does it involve?

Dr Shah walked us through the treatment at her clinic:

“Your expectations and ideals will be discussed during the initial consultation, at which time a nasal profile will be taken and examined to assess the nose in relation to overall facial structure. Your nose should be in proportion to the width and height of your face, and chin and lip projection is also considered.

“The non-surgical nose job takes around ten minutes. Local anaesthetic cream will be applied for approximately 20 minutes’ prior. The procedure is less expensive than surgery and also prevents the side-effects associated with it, such as scar formation and loosening of nasal cartilage providing a quicker, more painless procedure with minimal downtime. The results are immediate and can last up to one year.”

The treatment shouldn’t be painful- at most it’s mildly uncomfortable.