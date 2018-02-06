The 10 minute nose job: a rhinoplasty alternative with no downtime

Anna Hunter 6 February 2018
10-minute-nose-job
It’s the fastest growing cosmetic trend of the past year, with fewer side effects, less recovery time and a much reduced impact on the wallet than traditional rhinoplasty. What’s the deal with the 10 minute nose job, and what are the risks?

A report by WhatClinic.co.uk  last year revealed that the demand for non-surgical treatments is on the increase across the board, but the standout non-invasive treatment du jour is apparently non-surgical rhinoplasty. While interest in cosmetic surgery procedures is down by five per cent, enquiries for non-surgical rhinoplasty have soared by 29 per cent, making it the fastest growing cosmetic trend of the past year, particularly among the 18-24 age group. Methinks that Instagram is partly accountable in that bracket- as with lip fillers, also one of the most requested non-invasive treatments, celebrities such as Geordie Shore’s Holly Hagan showcase non-surgical rhinoplasties on social media, which demonstrates the pernicious aspect of non-invasive treatment growth (other factors include reduced cost and recovery time and greater accessibility to treatments).

Non-surgical rhinoplasty, also dubbed the ‘ten minute nose job’, can of course produce incredible results with less fiscal and physical risk to the patient, plus tweaks can be subtle yet transformative, and don’t involve permanent changes to the face. Here’s the lowdown on non-invasive rhinoplasty, with pros and cons to consider if you’ve ever been tempted to take the needle to your nose….

Why the interest?

Dr Sarah Shah , a specialist in aesthetic medicine and member of the Royal College of General Practitioners who offers the treatment, explains what the procedure can achieve:

“It’s a safe, non-invasive alternative to nasal surgery. The procedure involves injecting  dermal fillers  (hyaluronic acid) into the crucial areas around the nose, altering its overall shape and even resulting in a straighter nose. If you are unhappy with the shape of your nose, have a bump or dent that you’d like addressed, or are simply looking for symmetry, then dermal fillers can help. The procedure can also provide an answer for those who have experienced an accident, resulting in nasal deformity, or if you have undergone surgery and are not quite satisfied with the result. In addition, a tip projection can be carried out whereby filler is inserted into the tip of the nose, giving it a lifted appearance, which results in better symmetry and more defined contours.”

Dermatologist Dr Stefanie Williams  highlights that the treatment is particular popular in Asia, and while it’s not suitable for everyone, it’s innovative and can provide an impressive alternative to rhinoplasty. Dr Shah believes that ‘tweakments’ such as non-surgical rhinoplasty can have a remarkable effect when expertly administered:

“The trend for noses now is to have a more natural appearance, concentrating on finding a more harmonious alignment of the person’s features. Most people that enquire about this procedure may have small niggles that leave them feeling self-conscious. The non-invasive nose job can address these by controlled and precise injections that make the nose look more proportional and smaller in the facial frame. I’ve found that small corrections can often go a long way in transforming confidence.”

What does it involve?

Dr Shah walked us through the treatment at her clinic:

“Your expectations and ideals will be discussed during the initial consultation, at which time a nasal profile will be taken and examined to assess the nose in relation to overall facial structure. Your nose should be in proportion to the width and height of your face, and chin and lip projection is also considered.

“The non-surgical nose job takes around ten minutes. Local anaesthetic cream will be applied for approximately 20 minutes’ prior. The procedure is less expensive than surgery and also prevents the side-effects associated with it, such as scar formation and loosening of nasal cartilage providing a quicker, more painless procedure with minimal downtime. The results are immediate and can last up to one year.”

The treatment shouldn’t be painful- at most it’s mildly uncomfortable.

What’s the downtime?

Dr Shah emphasises that recovery time and side effects should be nominal:

“After the procedure, you may experience minimal redness or swelling which will subside in a matter of days. Most patients are able to continue their day-to-day activities and return to work immediately. Our clinic provides all patients with post-procedure instructions and a free, follow-up consultation is scheduled for two weeks after if necessary. Complications are very uncommon, but possible risks may include minor bruising, swelling or infection.”

What’s the damage?

To put it simply, a non-surgical rhinoplasty treatment comes in at less than a tenth of the price of permanent rhinoplasty surgery- the NHS reports that the cost of rhinoplasty surgery in the UK typically ranges between £4,500 and £7000, with at least six weeks of recovery time, while non-invasive rhinoplasty averages at £300 per treatment, with next to no downtime for the majority of patients.

What are the downsides?

As with any cosmetic treatment, seeking out a skilled, registered, medically trained practitioner is not only essential to brilliant results, but your health as a whole, as Dr Stefanie underlines in her recently published guide to aesthetic treatments,  Look great, not done! :

“Treating the nose with fillers is a highly advanced technique and not without risk: there are important blood vessels in this area and their accidental obstruction may have serious consequences, such as necrosis. If you’re having your nose treated, make sure you see an experienced aesthetic doctor or nurse.”

As the dermal filler is broken down by the body over time, repeat treatments are also required to maintain the desired effect. In addition, Dr Stefanie warns that a current lack of regulation in the aesthetic industry makes it all the more important to seek out trained professionals and well-respected clinics- arm yourself with as much knowledge as possible so as to make an informed choice, be wary of low price and discounted deals and don’t even go there where botox/filler parties or offerings at salons, hairdresser’s and others’ homes are concerned.

Given the lack of UK legislation, it’s also possible that untrained therapists could perform the procedure with any old injectable to a client of any age, which from a medical, ethical and safety standpoint is shocking and dangerous. If you’re in any doubt about your practitioner, check that they’re registered with a professional governing body and visit the Save Face website  for advice on making an informed decision about non-invasive cosmetic treatments. Dr Stefanie also has a brilliant list of cosmetic clinic commandments in the ‘Choosing the Right Clinic’ chapter of  Look great, not done! . If you’re considering any kind of aesthetic treatment, the book is informative, engaging and fascinating- you’ll ask all the right questions post-read.

Non-surgical rhinoplasty at  Dr Sarah Shah’s clinic  from £350

Find out more about Dr Stefanie and book a consultation at her London clinic,  Eudelo  


