Editor's Vlog: Rosie for Autograph Makeup

Susannah Taylor 22 May 2014

Susannah Taylor shares her thoughts on the new Rosie for Autograph Makeup collection at Marks & Spencer, and talks through this new makeup range for the girl-on-the-go in you, explaining how to use and get the most out of the products.

Susannah uses the Rosie for Autograph Amazing Radiance Cream , £18 to give a non-greasy, glowy look to the skin under or over foundation and touches up with the Charlotte Tilbury The Retoucher , £25 with the Rosie for Autograph Translucent Finishing Powder , £18 to set it all in place. To get Rosie's signature bronzed glow, she uses the KIKO Perfecting Bronzer and to smoke up the eyes Susannah uses the Rosie for Autograph Eyeshadow Palette in Deco Diamonds , £18.

To get a bit more definition into eye look, the Rosie for Autograph Creamy Eyeshadow Stick in Movie Star Crush , £12.50 along the lash line on the tops of her lids for a fuller eye look and finishes it off using a Guerlain Lipgloss.


Explore More

 