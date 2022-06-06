VIDEO: Why hyaluronic acid could actually make your skin dryer in the chilly months

Around this time of year our skin bears the brunt of the increased humidity outside and decreased humidity indoors as we turn on our central heating; the shifts between these environments plays havoc with our skin and can leave it dryer that we like; it can feel less hydrated, have some dry patches or eczema  can flare up.

While we'd normally reach for the hyaluronic acid  (HA) for a hit of hydration, Dr Sophie Shotter, founder and medical director at Illuminate Skin Clinic , advises against drenching our skin in the ingredient. "Overdoing it with the hyaluronic acid can actually end up making your skin dryer because it absorbs hydration from the surrounding areas, so some people do find that overuse of hyaluronic acid can make their skin dry."

So what to do? Sophie recommends using products containing  ceramides  to make the most out of your HA. Ceramides decrease transepidermal water loss, so after applying your hyaluronic acid, apply your ceramide skincare to lock the moisture in and help the skin cell membranes stay nourished, firm and bouncy and lock water within the skin. Product-wise Sophie suggests  SkinCeuticals Triple Lipid Restore 2:4:2 Ceramide Lipid Cream , £125 for 48ml or Cerave's Moisturising Cream , £9.75 for 340g.

Sophie also recommends dosing up on supplements during winter to give your skin a helping hand from the inside out, namely supps with hydrolysed collagen ; "When we take these they boost our collagen and HA levels within the skin by giving your body the components it needs to make those substances." She suggests  Zenii Skin Fusion , £85.

Omegas are also great for hydrating the skin too, she tells us; omega 369 is what Sophie recommends to her eczema patients throughout the year but it's good for everyone at this time of year. Dr Sophie recommends  Zenii Triple Omegas , £25

Additionally, Sophie suggests gently exfoliating a couple of times a week (she likes Institut Esthederm's AHA Peel , £35.50) and introducing a retinol to your skin such as The Inkey List's Retinol Serum , £9.99. Retinol helps make skin cells work more efficiently and produce more of their own hyaluronic acid by stimulating your own skin to produce more moisture-holding capacity.

MORE GLOSS: The best hydrating primers for dry skin


You may also like

Fruit beauty: our pick of the fun to use fruit-infused skincare

Face Pilates is the new way to tighten, brighten and lift your face

11 of the best face serums under £20

Want to fade dark spots? This is the this new doctor-approved ingredient to look out for


Editors Picks:
Things we're loving

H&M v-neck kaftan, £29.99

River Island midi dress, £39

H&M oversized linen-blend shirt, £24.99

Mango pleated satin top, £29.99

M&S Collection linen blouse, £27.50

New Look oversized shirt, £24.99

 

More Gloss

Hair

How I created Kate Moss' courtroom and Jubilee hair, by her go-to colourist

17 June 2022   Amber Voller
Beauty

Botox with your bedding? Now you can get tweakments at John Lewis

16 June 2022  
Beauty

Hailey Bieber's skincare brand - Rhode - has launched!

15 June 2022   Sarah-Jane Corfield-Smith and Amber Voller
Review

Glossy Picks: Our favourite June launches to get us ready for summer

11 June 2022  
Trends

7 genuinely useful things we learnt from Tiktok this week

10 June 2022   Amy Rostas and Sarah Jane Corfield-Smith
Skin

Now with 1000s of 5* reviews – Boots' No7 Pro Derm Scan tells you *exactly* what your skin needs

9 June 2022   Victoria Woodhall
Beauty

This is how to contour in 2022 according to Beyoncé’s makeup artist, Sir John

9 June 2022   Sarah-Jane Corfield-Smith
Makeup

9 of the best cream bronzers to suit every budget and skin tone

6 June 2022   Sarah-Jane Corfield-Smith
Explore More

 