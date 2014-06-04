Blogger of the Week: Cookie and Kate

A self-proclaimed food obsessive, Kathryne, aka Kate, knows how to whip up a good meal. Lucky for us, she’s sharing her knowledge through food blog Cookie and Kate, which is packed with healthy whole food and vegetarian meals, drinks and desserts that you can try too. Staying as close to their source as possible, Cookie and Kate is a celebration of real, sustainable food that is both delicious and nutritious. Kate spoke to Get The Gloss about her decision to start eating healthily and what we’d find if we took a look in her fridge...

Firstly, what made you decide to start your blog?

I started my blog while I was working at a boring office job. I decided I needed a creative project. I knew how to build websites and wanted motivation to dust off my camera, so I built a blog in my free time.

How did you decide upon a blog name?

At first, I intended for my blog to be more of a lifestyle blog, so I was just trying to think of a memorable name. My dog’s name is Cookie and my name is Kathryne (Kate is a nick-name). Cookie and Kate seemed catchy enough.

What’s your favourite aspect of blogging and are there any downsides?

I love blogging because I’m in control of my own content, business practices and ultimately, success — that level of control is awesome and terrifying at the same time. I struggle with prioritising my time. Should I work on a blog post, or improve my website, or tend to my inbox? I never know which way to go.

How much of a techie are you?

I’m somewhat of a techie. I designed my site myself, but I couldn’t figure out how to work my friend’s non-iPhone smartphone the other day. Go figure.

How do you balance blogging with other interests or jobs?

Balance is always a challenge. I genuinely love what I do. My blog encompasses so many of my hobbies and interests that I don’t mind putting in long hours. I’m actually pretty good at going offline, maybe too good. I live a few gloriously technology-free days in a row and then I come back to an overloaded inbox.

What’s your top health tip?

As Michael Pollan says, "Eat more plants!"