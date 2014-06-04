Blogger of the Week: Cookie and Kate

A self-proclaimed food obsessive, Kathryne, aka Kate, knows how to whip up a good meal. Lucky for us, she’s sharing her knowledge through food blog Cookie and Kate, which is packed with healthy whole food and vegetarian meals, drinks and desserts that you can try too. Staying as close to their source as possible, Cookie and Kate is a celebration of real, sustainable food that is both delicious and nutritious. Kate spoke to Get The Gloss about her decision to start eating healthily and what we’d find if we took a look in her fridge...
Firstly, what made you decide to start your blog?
I started my blog while I was working at a boring office job. I decided I needed a creative project. I knew how to build websites and wanted motivation to dust off my camera, so I built a blog in my free time.
How did you decide upon a blog name?
At first, I intended for my blog to be more of a lifestyle blog, so I was just trying to think of a memorable name. My dog’s name is Cookie and my name is Kathryne (Kate is a nick-name). Cookie and Kate seemed catchy enough.
What’s your favourite aspect of blogging and are there any downsides?
I love blogging because I’m in control of my own content, business practices and ultimately, success — that level of control is awesome and terrifying at the same time. I struggle with prioritising my time. Should I work on a blog post, or improve my website, or tend to my inbox? I never know which way to go.
How much of a techie are you?
I’m somewhat of a techie. I designed my site myself, but I couldn’t figure out how to work my friend’s non-iPhone smartphone the other day. Go figure.
How do you balance blogging with other interests or jobs?
Balance is always a challenge. I genuinely love what I do. My blog encompasses so many of my hobbies and interests that I don’t mind putting in long hours. I’m actually pretty good at going offline, maybe too good. I live a few gloriously technology-free days in a row and then I come back to an overloaded inbox.
What’s your top health tip?
As Michael Pollan says, "Eat more plants!"
How do you come up with new recipes?
I am asked this question all the time, and there’s no simple answer! Recipe ideas come from all over the place - restaurant experiences, friends, magazines, other blogs, cookbooks and traveling.
Have you had any cooking disasters?
Too many to count! Recently, I tried to make a coconut milk-based pudding five times before I finally called it quits.
How do you decide which recipes to feature on your blog?
My recipe selection is pretty organic. It’s usually just the recipe I’m most excited about sharing at that given time. I only post recipes that I really, really love!
When did you first get in to making healthy food?
I’ve always been interested in eating healthfully, but my concept of healthy food changed quite a bit when I read Michael Pollan’s, “The Omnivores Dilemma.” That’s when I decided to take matters into my own hands and learned to cook from scratch, for myself.
What are your three favourite recipes?
My three favourites are Raw Kale and Brussel Sprouts Salad with Tahini-Maple Dressing , Sweet Potato and Black Bean Tacos with Avocado Pepita Dip and Banana Oat Pancakes .
If you kept a food diary, what would a typical day look like?
My meals are generally pretty simple since I live by myself and generally have lots of leftovers in the fridge. Breakfast is usually plain yoghurt with homemade granola and fruit or peanut butter and honey on toast. Lunch is either leftovers from the blog or a quick salad. Dinner is often an experiment for the blog.
Which ten ingredients do you use most often?
Olive oil, garlic, lemon, red pepper flakes, kale, cilantro, avocado, yoghurt, sweet potatoes, goat cheese.
What five things are always in your fridge?
Yoghurt, greens, lemons, eggs and butter.
Where are your favourite places to buy ingredients?
Farmers’ markets when it’s warm outside, Trader Joe’s, Whole Foods, local health/gourmet stores.
Which three kitchen appliances could you not live without?
I’m pretty attached to my blender (Blendtec), as well as my food processor and ice cream maker (both Cuisinart).
Who is your favourite blogger?
I can’t pick just one, but I love The First Mess , Oh, Ladycakes , Naturally Ella , Love and Lemons and The Fauxmartha , among many more.
What would be your advice to aspiring bloggers?
Blog only if you really, really love it. Push yourself to make every post and photo better than the last, but don’t kill yourself trying! Try to determine what you want out of your blog in the long term. Do you want to make a living from advertising revenue and sponsored posts? Do you want to use your blog as an outlet for freelance work? Do you want to build your blog around you or do you want to take on contributors down the road? Or do you just want to blog as a creative outlet? Your answer doesn’t have to be clear cut or set in stone, but I think it’s helpful to know why you’re blogging and where you want to go with it.
What does the future hold for your blog? Are there any exciting developments in the pipeline?
I just quit my job to devote my time to the blog, so I’m working on a few projects to make my site more of a go-to resource. I hope to launch those projects soon!