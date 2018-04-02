Netflix and HIIT: how Fleur East got her amazing body

If you’ve landed on Fleur East’s Instagram page any time recently, you won’t fail to have noticed that beneath the famous Crystal Tipps afro and the smile so bright you need SPF, is an impressively strong, sculpted body. Fleur, 30, was already an athletic dancer when she narrowly missed out on winning the X Factor in 2014. Since then, she has brought out an album, spent time in LA, qualified as a personal trainer and is about to bring out a home workout kit called the W8 Gym (pronounced Weight Gym, not like the postcode) which has transformed her own body in the past year. We caught up with her at home in Walthamstow, to talk motivation, diet traps, turning vegan and her new obsession – Netflix and HIIT. “I have always been into fitness from as early as I can remember.” “My dad was quite militant - he would make me and my sister do push-ups in the morning before we brushed our teeth. From the age of about eight we were doing push-ups in our bedroom. I was always into sports - I was on the netball team and used to run the 200 metres and the relay and do cross country at secondary school. When I left, I joined a dance group and after university (I studied journalism and modern history at Queen Mary University of London) I gave up dancing to concentrate on singing and joined a gym - so I have always been doing something." “Women weren’t really doing weights when I started, but I saw it as a challenge.” “After uni when I joined the gym, I didn’t know what to do so I just started running. The treadmill was the easiest go-to until I learned about weight training, when I was about 24. Women weren’t really doing it then, but I just saw everything as a challenge. Whenever I went into the weights room, there were guys grunting and doing squats and I thought ‘I’m gonna do that, I’m going to challenge them’, so I would just follow them around and try to copy their circuit and progressively got better. "I started making friends with personal trainers and we would train together. They taught me about weight training properly and I never looked back." “Weights have made me more toned than I’ve ever been.” “Everything I had done before was cardio-driven. With weights I started seeing different results - I was more toned than I’d ever been and I felt stronger. I noticed the difference mostly on my abs and my legs. I was in a lot of girl bands at the time and many of the girls were dancers - they were really fit, so I had some catching up to do. But soon as I started weight training, I was a lot more toned and felt like I was up to their level. I can now squat 80kg. Squats are my strength - people don’t expect me to squat as heavy as I do."

“When I was on the X Factor tour, it was hard to stick to my daily workouts. People would try to get pictures with me in the gym.” “My cousin Nick visited me on the X Factor tour when I was in Bournemouth and asked me how I was fitting in my workouts. I said ‘I’m struggling actually,’. On the tour, people were figuring out where we were staying, so you’d get people in the gym asking for pictures and autographs which was very off-putting. He said, ‘I’m actually working on something that might help and I’ll bring it to you soon’. And that’s how the W8 Gym came about. I can work out at home, I don’t have to go to the gym." “I'm excited about my new fitness business.” “My cousins are both really into fitness. We have all experienced what it’s like to lack motivation, not wanting to travel to the gym and how hard it can be fitting the gym into your schedule. Nick is an actor who lived in LA for years – he was in Titanic and Beethoven and so many other things and so he understands what it’s like to try to fit fitness into a hectic schedule. Clive has been busy working for TV companies editing. Our shared love of fitness brought us all together. “The guys invented the W8 Gym and brought me what I think must have been the 10th prototype. I decided to live with it and trial it for a year before I got involved. I adapted it and rebranded it. "Because they were two guys, it was functional and practical but didn’t look great. I brought aesthetics to the table and made it look stylish and sleek and insisted on black and gold. I always have long nails and was trying to lift the back of it off and there was no grip and I said ‘guys, my nails!’. So there’s now a knob which you turn to open it." “The body that you see on my Instagram is a year of the W8 Gym.” “I was dedicated - I’ve worked out with it every day for a year, half an hour minimum and up to an hour. I do a HIIT circuit, 50 seconds on 20 seconds rest. We have eight circuits called ‘the W8 Eight’ and I’m doing videos on YouTube when it launches in May. It weighs 14.5 kg in total, has three sets of dumbbells, three sets of resistance bands, TRX handles, which you attach to the resistance bands as well as wrist and ankle straps - so you can literally do everything."

“I’m just finishing my PT qualification.” “It's been really great studying and doing the W8 Gym at the same time, because weights are really important for muscle development and bone development - so I now know the real benefits of what I’m doing and know what I’m talking about when I’m advising people.” “When I really want to kill myself with exercise, I do Joe Wicks YouTube workouts back to back” "One of my good friends is the PT Kyle Maslen - we used to train together all the time so I have learned so much from everyone I’ve trained with and home workout videos. I have used Insanity, Jillian Michaels' The Shred, Les Mills on Demand. I have even done Joe Wicks’s YouTube workouts – I love all of them, the 15-minute ab workouts, or 15 minute HIIT workouts. I've done some of them back to back when I really want to kill myself. I love doing things that are easy, that I don’t have to leave the house for. You really underestimate how much of a sweat you can get from working out in your living room." MORE GLOSS: Joe Wicks - how to fit fitness into your life "Now if I ever go the gym, I do classes, circuits spin or yoga vinyasa flow. I like to mix it up because I get bored easily." “I want to bust the myth about women and weights” “A lot of women believe that if you lift weights you are going to look like the Hulk and it’s really not true. That’s a myth that I’d really love to dispel. It actually promotes lean muscle and it all depends on what you are eating. Diet is 80 per cent of the results so if you are eating lean proteins and counting your macros, then weight training isn't going to bulk you up. And you burn more fat weight training.”