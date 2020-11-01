What wellness experts are doing to stay positive during the coming weeks

Back in March, we spoke to doctors and health experts about the steps they were taking to stay well during the time of Covid and their advice from taking zinc supplements to calming breathing techniques became invaluable during lockdown. With a winter lockdown coming into effect today and experts predicting a mental health crisis, we again caught up with wellness experts for their personal strategies for staying mentally and physically fit as we live in the midst of a second wave. Kim Pearson, nutritionist at nutrition clinic Kim Pearson Nutrition, London



Taking time out "Prior to lockdown I took regular breaks abroad and spent time socialising with friends as a way to decompress from work. When this was no longer an option I found myself doing little else but working. Our (now virtual) clinic has been busier than ever over the last few months and I'm grateful that we are in a position to be able to continue to support our clients, old and new, but I am also more aware than ever of the importance of taking time out for myself. I now plan ahead and block out 'restorative time' in my diary to ensure I commit to it. I have been accused (more than once!) of being a workaholic so this isn't as easy as it sounds!" A varied exercise schedule "Before lockdown my workouts were varied. In a typical week I'd do spin, play tennis, go to the gym and work out at home with my trainer. During lockdown, I upped my online PT sessions. I still do five sessions a week with my trainer - four of those are training and one is a stretch session in an effort to compensate for so much time spent at my computer. "I also take my dog Lily for walks twice a day which is great for helping me maintain a routine. The impacts of nature and natural light on our health and wellbeing cannot be underestimated. Supplements: vitamin C, D and zinc "I'm a nutritionist so of course supplements form a part of my health routine! I'm currently taking personalised supplements from Bioniq . I love their concept as they take regular blood tests and tailor your nutritional supplements based on your unique needs. I'm particularly keen to ensure my levels of vitamin D , C and zinc are optimal throughout the winter. I also take omega 3 essential fats." Batch cooking "At this time of year, like many of us, I gravitate towards warming comfort foods. I like to batch cook stews and soups using my Ninja Foodi Max Multi-Cooker which does EVERYTHING! I try to eat seasonally as much as possible which is made easier thanks to weekly organic vegetable box deliveries from Riverford ." Daily meditation "I aim to meditate daily and I find it makes such a difference to my state of mind when I do. My go-to meditation app is Meya which uses sound wave therapy to help get you into a meditative state and make you more receptive to affirmations. I alternate between this app and a meditation process known as 'Isha Kriya' that I learnt when I spent time at the yoga centre Isha Life Ashram in India last year." Follow Kim Pearson on Instagram Dr Tara Swart, neuroscientist and author



Positive affirmations "Affirmations are a powerful way to speak to our sub-conscious which is where our self-confidence and self-love are formed. I listen to an affirmation playlist when I’m lying in bed as I’m waking up or while I’m doing my skincare routine in the morning. You can find them on YouTube or have I have a collection on my website too . You don’t have to actively listen and it still does the job which is great." Breathwork "I've been doing breathwork sessions with Breathe With James . I always cry the next day; it’s a really powerful tool for releasing emotions. Emotions and trauma sit within our body and shaking therapy and breathwork unlock the trauma, release and let it go – essential after the year we've all had! " MORE GLOSS: Shaking is the stress-busting trend that everyone can benefit from Running "I wasn’t a runner at all, but it’s really changed my relationship with my body. My cardiovascular health is improving and so is my mental clarity. It’s great for setting yourself goals and also understanding how your body is different each day. Some days I’ll run two KM and I’m done and another day I’ll do 11 KM. It’s a good reminder to listen to your body. I don’t think we check in with our bodies in the same way when you’re doing a HIIT class whereas with running you’re really aware of how you’re feeling and being able to be at one with you body." CBD drinks "I’m really getting into CBD at the moment; I started using it as drops and I was instantly relaxed. I love CBD drinks too, especially Meda . It relaxes and makes me feel much calmer. I get really bad anxiety and it has definitely helped me in recent months." MORE GLOSS: CBD - the cannabis supplement taking the wellness world by storm A wind down routine "My bedtime routine really helps me feel well at the moment. At 6pm I light incense bought from Amazon as my signal to wind down from the day. I’m an early to bed person – I can be asleep by 9:20 pm. I read before bed and it makes me such a nice tired. Watching anything too stimulating gives me a really disturbed sleep and I feel my body naturally wants to be away from my phone before bed. Scrolling aimlessly makes me feel uncentred and I don’t sleep well if I do that, so putting my phone on aeroplane mode really improves my sleep." Find Roxie's positive affirmation playlist on her website Dr Meg Arroll, Chartered Psychologist at Healthspan

