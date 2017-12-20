10 best yoga mats recommended by yoga teachers

1 / 11

10 best yoga mats

With the explosion of yoga styles has happened in the last five years has come an equally mind-boggling choice of yoga mats. We've seen a move away from the cheap but environmentally toxic PVC mats of old to somewhat 'cleaner' PVC and the use of TPE (thermoplastic elastomers) - a biodegradeable plastic which has made mats much lighter. More recently there's been a greater use of natural rubber (not so lightweight but hotter on eco credentials depending on how it's sourced) as well as the quest by manufacturers for the ultimate grippy surface.

When choosing a mat these are some factors to consider: does it absorb sweat or not? Can I wash it? Will it biodegrade (the easier it biodegrades, the quicker it is likely to wear out)? Does it keep its stick when sweaty or will I need a yoga towel? Does it cushion enough if I have delicate knees or wrists? How heavy is it? How eco is the manufacture? Are the markings distracting or helpful for alignment? Will I love it so much that it makes me want to do yoga more?

Here’s my edit, based on recommendations from top teachers, Amme Poulton , Leon London , Tara Lee , Imi Wiseman , Kat Farrants , Genny Wilkinson Priest as well as some of my own favourites.

Getty Images

Follow Victoria on Instagram and Twitter