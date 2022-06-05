Do you need a menopause test and how can you get one?

The menopause has gone from a subject discussed only in whispers to one of the hottest topics around. Unsurprisingly, questions abound as to how best to diagnose and treat it. Because so many menopause and perimenopause symptoms – brain fog, aching joints, insomnia – could just as easily be put down to other things, a 'menopause test' sounds, on paper at least, to be a helpful solution.

Certainly, there is no shortage of menopause self-test kits available online as well as in Boots, Holland & Barrett and Superdrug for as little as £9.99. You can even throw them in with your weekly shop at Tesco and Waitrose. But how accurate are they? How do you read a menopause test result results - and should you even try to interpret them yourself? Is asking your doctor for a blood test a better option – and will they even give you one?

We turned to a panel of doctors to get the definitive advice on menopause testing and interpreting the results.

How does your GP diagnose the menopause?

Your GP will not normally test for menopause by taking your blood, says BMS accredited menopause specialist Dr Lindsey Thomas . “Diagnosis of the menopause is made based on clinical symptoms and not blood tests,” she says.

Quick reminder - you have officially reached menopause the day you have not had a period for 12 months. But your doctor will consider consistent symptoms such as night sweats, mood swings, hot flashes and vaginal dryness after the age of 45 as good indicators of that day drawing near, and can prescribe treatment such as HRT.

If you are unsure of your symptoms, menopause symptom tracker apps such as Dr Louise Newson's Balance app can be a good start.

Is there a menopause blood test?

There is a well-known blood test called a Follicle Stimulating Hormone (FSH) test that helps determine menopause: raised levels of FSH can be an indicator. Most of the over-the-counter tests are purely FSH tests. But don’t rush out and buy one just yet as FSH is only one piece of a complex hormonal puzzle. The doctors we spoke to mostly sounded notes of caution.

"The British Menopause Society and NICE guidelines don’t support FSH testing,” says Dr Thomas, “except to confirm early menopause if you’re under 45, or primary ovarian failure [when the ovaries stop working before the age of 40].”

If you are over 45, perimenopausal and are still having periods, she says, FSH testing alone is not helpful in deciding whether treatment is needed because your hormone levels fluctuate so significantly at this life stage.

“If you’re over 45 and your GP diagnoses menopausal symptoms, you can go straight to discussing how to manage them,” says integrative aesthetic and hormone doctor Terry Loong . “FSH testing is a waste of time and money from the point of view of the NHS under these circumstances, as it will be unreliable and can even be misleading.” That is why GPs will often be reluctant to prescribe this test.

When do doctors do an FSH menopause test?

GPs can give you an FSH test to exclude or confirm menopause in unusual circumstances, where high levels of FSH can indicate low levels of oestrogen. This can mean that the ovaries might not be functioning as well. “Under atypical circumstances, an FSH test is helpful to confirm that it is the menopause and not something else causing your periods to stop or menopausal symptoms to develop,” says Dr Thomas.

Is an FSH test at all useful?

Yes, but not in isolation. NICE guidelines stipulate that testing FSH, alongside testing the levels of the hormones estradiol and LH, or luteinizing hormone, can be considered for diagnosing menopause, but only if you are if you are:

- Aged between 40–45 years with menopausal symptoms, including a change in menstrual cycle.

- Younger than 40 years with a suspected diagnosis of premature ovarian insufficiency (POI).

- Aged over 45 years with atypical symptoms.

- Over 50 years of age using progestogen-only contraception

“FSH levels over 25 mIU per ml are a potential indicator of menopause in the above circumstances,” says consultant gynaecologist Dr Tania Adib . “Typically the levels of the reproductive hormones estradiol, progesterone and testosterone will be low as well, as will DHEA, a hormone that helps to produce reproductive hormones.”

But, she and her fellow doctors are at pains to point out, a menopause diagnosis is never made on the basis of FHS or hormone levels alone.

I’m still on the Pill. Will this affect the results of a perimenopause or menopause hormone test?

“Hormonal contraception suppresses ovarian function, so a blood test will show that all the hormones, including FSH, are low and will not give any idea of the menopause,” says Adib. “You’d have to discontinue the pill for six weeks before a test.” It won’t work either if you’re already on HRT, says Dr Thomas, who adds that you can test when you are on progestogen contraceptives such as the Mirena coil or the progestogen-only mini pill.

My GP hasn’t offered me a test – should I get an at-home menopause test kit?

“I totally understand why women would want a test when they’re experiencing upsetting symptoms and want to be sure what’s going on with them,” says Dr Thomas. “But essentially, no one needs to buy an over-the-counter FSH test,” she says

“If you’re under 45, your GP should give you the test to confirm menopause, or investigate what else is going on. If you are over 45 with no periods for 12 months then you are menopausal - you don’t need a test to tell you. If you’re over 45 and suspect you’re nearing menopause, your GP can start you on an HRT trial to see if that alleviates your symptoms.”

Loong can see pros and cons to doing a test yourself: “It feels good to be proactive with your health and give yourself a potential discussion starter with your GP,” she says. “But we know FSH levels can be variable and don’t correlate with the severity of symptoms. So it’s all too easy to make the wrong self-diagnosis,” she warns, “and it may lead to you seeking the wrong treatment.”