These are the best CBD sleep drops to take at bedtime for a restful sleep

Alongside pillow spray and a silky eye mask , CBD sleep drops are essential on many a struggling sleeper's bedside table. Designed to be taken 20 minutes to an hour before bed, CBD sleep drops can help to soothe anxiety and aid restful sleep.

It's not just anecdotal. A 2019 study by the medical journal Permanente Journal found that 66 per cent of people who were given a dose of 25mg of CBD every day for a month saw improvements in their sleep. CBD sleep drops often contain other sleep-inducing botanicals such as lavender, hops, chamomile and lemon balm.

What strength should CBD sleep drops be?

The strength of CBD drops can be a little hard to get to grips with at first. You might see the drops measured in percentage, or in milligrams.

"CBD oil drops tend to use percentages as it’s difficult to know exactly how big a drop your pipette might deliver," explains Dr Sarah Brewer, medical director of Healthspan, and author of the extremely readable CBD: The Essential Guide to Health and Wellness . "The percentage refers to the concentration of CBD within the product. So, if a product is described as a 5 per cent strength, then CBD makes up 5 per cent of the total product and the other listed ingredients will account for the remaining 95 per cent."

Sometimes the total amount of CBD present within the whole bottle of drops is also listed (ie. on Dreem Distillery's bottle it says 2400mg) and while this can be used to compare products, it won't necessarily tell you how much you're getting per dose.

How to take CBD drops at night

Bedtime CBD products come in sprays, drops and capsules, but Dr Sarah Brewer told us that putting them under the tongue as a drop or spray and holding them there for around two minutes is the best way to take CBD. This way, it works quicker and for longer.

"When applied under the tongue, CBD is absorbed directly through the lining of the mouth into the bloodstream. As a result, two or three times more (up to 35 per cent) will reach the bloodstream compared with swallowing your CBD," Dr Brewer says. Taking them this way you should feel them starting to work after 20 minutes or so, according to Dr Brewer. The effect will tend to last longer, too, for five to 12 hours, she says.

If you swallow your CBD drops right away rather than holding them under your tongue, they act in the same way as a capsule - they are broken down in your body by enzymes and so will have less of an effect. Plus they will take up to 90 minutes to start working and will last three-to-five hours, according to Dr Brewer.

How much CBD should I take?

Your drops should have clear recommendations on daily dose, such as 'take one to two drops 20 minutes before bed, do not exceed 20 drops in a day.' Dr Brewer recommends starting low and increasing slowly to find the dose that works for you.

With any CBD product, the UK Food Standards Agency (FSA) recommend that no one takes more than 70mg per day without medical supervision.

How to tell if CBD drops are good quality

Dr Brewer recommends looking for CBD drops that are made to the Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) standard. This means that labelled claims are accurate and that it contains the ingredients, in the amounts specified, with no contaminants. "Not all manufacturers making CBD supplements comply with GMP guidelines because of the extra cost and effort involved," she warns.

To check if your CBD is made to the GMP standard, look on the manufacturer’s website (they should proudly mention this on their ‘about us’ page), or use your browser to search for the manufacturer’s name plus the term ‘GMP’.

How to know if your CBD drops are worth the money

If you've looked into buying CBD drops, you'll likely have noticed some disparity in pricing. If they're on the pricier end, they might have a higher amount of CBD in, so check the percentage. "Products that are wildly expensive compared to others containing the same amount of CBD are simply making more profit," warns Dr Brewer.

CBD sleep drop reviews

We put CBD sleep drops to the test and found these to be the most effective in helping us fall asleep quicker and lessen sleep disruption.

Dreem Distillery CBD Oil Night Drops, £160 for 30ml