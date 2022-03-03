Can tapping therapy help with post-pandemic stress and anxiety?

This week Prince Harry spoke to Oprah on their new Apple TV show The Me You Can’t See about how a tapping therapy helped process his trauma of losing his mother. EMDR (Eye Movement Desensitisation and Reprocessing) involves tapping your hands on your body, or moving your eyes from side to side while replaying the traumatic event. Recalling the event at the same time as doing something mundane such as tapping on the chest creates a new default for that memory, which helps our brains deal with trauma.

Prince Harry isn’t the only person who said EMDR has helped with his mental health. ITV presenter Kate Garraway, actress Jameela Jamil and singer Lady Gaga have all tried the therapy, which is available on the NHS as a treatment for Post Traumatic Stress Disorder. Lady Gaga was diagnosed with PTSD after being sexually assaulted at the age of 19, and experiencing chronic pain, for which she sought help through EMDR. Kate Garraway used it to support her when her husband Derek Draper was in hospital with severe Covid complications.

In a time where many of us are struggling with our mental health post-pandemic, could tapping be a way to make sense of what's happened over the last year?

Tapping is nothing new (in fact it's 5,000 years old) and EMDR isn’t the only therapy to use it. Other forms include EFT (emotional freedom technique) and its newest offshoot Rapid Tapping coined by coach Poppy Delbridge. Tapping is also part of traditional Chinese medicine, recently brought up-to-date by Katie Bindle, founder of the Hayo'u Method, who uses a bamboo tapping stick.

Why is tapping so right for now? “Tapping is extremely rapid in terms of the results,” says practitioner Poppy Delbridge, whose fans include Fearne Cotton. If you find talking therapy difficult or stressful, it can be a powerful alternative. “EFT has been proven in studies to be more effective at lowering anxiety and stress than traditional talking therapy, so it’s proving to be very effective in this time of high collective uncertainty, " she says. "Plus, it can be done over Zoom.”

Jameela Jamil has said that she loves it because it required little effort from her, unlike therapy such as Cognitive Behavioral Therapy during which she needed to check in with herself regularly. She claimed that it cleared her fear of the dark, which she's had since childhood, in just two sessions.

We asked practitioners to explain the differences and benefits of tapping therapy.

What is EMDR?

Prince Harry's method of choice, EMDR was invented in 1987 by senior research fellow Dr Francine Shapiro at the Mental Research Institute in California. It is based on the idea that the mind can heal from trauma by using external stimulus (in this case, tapping) to allow the brain to process the traumatic event and help with healing. During a session, you’re asked to hold aspects of a memory in your mind while doing a physical repetitive action, such as tapping your chest.

In Jameela's case, she watched a light on the wall move back and forth rather than tapping. According to Sanja Oakley, the psychotherapist who treated Prince Harry, it works like this: "By getting someone to move their eyes or tapping themselves, it pairs the recognition of the trauma with a powerful memory of being safe [ie in the therapy room]," she told the documentary. "So you can think about the traumatic event without the emotional distress."

Jameela spoke about EMDR with Russell Brand on his Under The Skin podcast in 2019. “EMDR truly removed the emotion that was linked to the traumatic memory. Things I used to find terrifying are now boring to me," she said. "EMDR is so boring and uneventful that you feel like you’re being robbed of your money. You just watch [a light] go back and forth for an hour with a therapist, while the therapist asks you to recount distressing memories. You feel sick and you feel physical pain and you feel very distressed and as you’re looking at the movement the feelings start to dissipate and never come back."