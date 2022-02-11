Is this the smell of optimism? Why rose is having a real moment

We all know that exercise is a key player in improving low mood , but if you're after a more luxurious mood-boosting experience, we'd like to point you in the direction of rose beauty products. "Rose is one of the most powerful oils in the aromatherapist’s palette. It has long been known for its uplifting and anti-depressant properties, making it the perfect essential oil with which to navigate an uncertain world," says Christina Salcedas, global director of education and wellness for Aromatherapy Associates.
"Among aromatherapists, we know rose can be a wonderful support for people experiencing depression and studies have proven its efficacy to help calm anxiety," says Jennie Pinkhart, aromatherapist and founder of stress-slaying aromatherapy brand Eve and Keel .
"The therapeutic properties of rose include antidepressant, tonic and sedative so the warming and relaxing scent can help reduce stress and tension, calm the nervous system and be uplifting when we are in need of balance, hope and feeling uplifted," agrees aromatherapist Simone Stevens. "It's also beautiful for all skin types, especially dry and sensitive, soothing inflammation as the colder weather creeps in, rose can be a skin saviour as well as emotionally supportive and uplifting."
Uplifting rose beauty buys to try now
You absolutely can't go wrong with Aromatherapy Associates bath oils and the latest addition to the family is no exception. It's a rich, deep take on the traditional romantic scent with damask rose and 27 other essential oils creating a truly luxe bathing ritual which presents a new take on self-love and self-care. If you've experienced skin hunger (low mood and energy, bad sleep) during the pandemic as a result of lack of human contact, you'll know that bathing can ease the lonely feelings as it's akin to a warm hug; adding this to your bath takes the ritual a step further, enveloping you in a feeling of optimism.
This crumbly, ultra-soft take on bath salt melts into your bath leaving behind a scent of fresh roses, honeysuckle, primrose and peony, while dead Sea salt, epsom salts, oat powder and cocoa butter sooth the skin. Dreamy.
New bathing brand on the block Soak Sunday creates 98-100 per cent natural products, made with no synthetic fragrances, that are owned and made in England and created with recyclable packaging. This oil, made with rose petals and soothing lavender, is here to make bath time even more blissful.
There's nothing like lighting a candle to ease you into the evening, taking your home from office to sanctuary in the flicker of a flame. The scent blends rose, jasmine and geranium essential oils into a 100 per cent natural coconut and rapeseed wax base. As well as rose this has grapefruit and sandalwood to create a happy fragrance to balance your mood and calm stress and anxiety.
Skincare brand Fresh worked for over two years on this product and it was time well spent because this formula is heavenly. It contains a precise balance of oil and water that blends easily when you shake it, transforming into a silky serum. It's incredibly lightweight, sinking in mere moments. Rosewater works as an anti-inflammatory to reduce redness and balance the complexion, while oils such as rose flower squalane , rosehip and camelina deliver hydration to replenish the skin's natural barrier.
