Is this the smell of optimism? Why rose is having a real moment

We all know that exercise is a key player in improving low mood , but if you're after a more luxurious mood-boosting experience, we'd like to point you in the direction of rose beauty products. "Rose is one of the most powerful oils in the aromatherapist’s palette. It has long been known for its uplifting and anti-depressant properties, making it the perfect essential oil with which to navigate an uncertain world," says Christina Salcedas, global director of education and wellness for Aromatherapy Associates.

"Among aromatherapists, we know rose can be a wonderful support for people experiencing depression and studies have proven its efficacy to help calm anxiety," says Jennie Pinkhart, aromatherapist and founder of stress-slaying aromatherapy brand Eve and Keel .

"The therapeutic properties of rose include antidepressant, tonic and sedative so the warming and relaxing scent can help reduce stress and tension, calm the nervous system and be uplifting when we are in need of balance, hope and feeling uplifted," agrees aromatherapist Simone Stevens. "It's also beautiful for all skin types, especially dry and sensitive, soothing inflammation as the colder weather creeps in, rose can be a skin saviour as well as emotionally supportive and uplifting."

Uplifting rose beauty buys to try now

