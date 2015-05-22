A recipe for success: The Good Life Eatery opens second cafe

Taking over our Instagram feed one cold pressed juice at a time, The Good Life Eatery in Chelsea has made a name for itself as the place to get your health fix in London. Set up two years ago by Iranian-American duo Yasmine Larizadeh and chef Shirin Kouros, the pair were one of the first to bring the LA style health cafe to London.

Having gained an ever-growing loyal fanbase who regularly queue round the block on weekend, the cafe has become famous for their dishes such as The The Goodness Bowl and sweet treats like their Acai Smoothie Bowls and Chia Seed Puddings.

The second helping of Good Life opened last week on 69 Marylebone Lane just off hip, boutique lined Marylebone High Street, and will serve all of their classic dishes as well as a whole host of new additions to the menu including power breakfasts and lunches, superfood salads, vegan and gluten-free baked treats.

That’s our Bank Holiday plans sorted then.

