by CHLOE: the US’ hottest vegan eatery opens in London today

Anna Hunter 6 February 2018
by-chloe

And here’s what to order…

It’s been dubbed ‘the best vegan restaurant in the world’, won the coveted title of ‘best veggie burgers in NYC’ according to Time Out and over 100,000 people dine at its 11 branches across America each month: it’s fair to say that by CHLOE is hot property. Said property has just established itself in London, with by CHLOE’s first international restaurant opening in Covent Garden today. Here’s the takeaway of what by CHLOE brings to the British plant-based scene…

You can afford it

One of the incentives for eating vegan  for many is cutting costs, which is what makes sky high price points at many plant-based joints seem a bit gratuitous. There are no exorbitant cauliflower steaks here. Dishes are priced between £4.20-£9.60, which for a central London eatery ain’t bad at all.

I’ll have what they’re having

The by CHLOE Guac Burger is legendary, you can tuck into the ever popular Quinoa Taco Salad with a side of Air-Baked French Fries and round a meal off with dairy-free ice cream- you’ll get all the classic US diner favourites, gone vegan.

UK specials

In addition to the stateside staples, the by CHLOE London menu also features twists on good old comfort food from Blighty. Fish N’Chips consists of crispy tofu served with your usual chips, mushy peas and tartar sauce, Shepherd’s Pie is made with ground seitan, veggies, mashed potato and served alongside beetroot ketchup, while Pea N’Ham soup will warm your winter cockles and a plant-based Sticky Toffee Pudding with coconut whipped cream will round things off in traditional style.

It’s easy breezy

The restaurant seats 70 (there are no reservations so the great British pastime that is queuing will be much exercised), there’s a ‘Grab and Go’ counter and it’s open until 11pm every day. You’ll be seated at banquettes if you’re eating in, but there are also swinging chairs, FYI. Basically, it’s a fun for all kind of outing, possibly minus the waiting in line.

There’s brunch

Mornin’ Glory breakfast plates (a maple sausage and tofu take on a Full English) and Smoothie Bowls ahoy. See you there at the weekend.

Visit the  by CHLOE website  for more information

by CHLOE, 24-43 Russell Street, London WC2B 5HA

