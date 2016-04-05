Davina's Smart Carbs recipe: Salmon hand rolls

"Amazing! Sushi made with quinoa is such a brilliant idea. I’d never made any sushi-type things at home before, but these are so easy. Best to make them just before you want to eat though, as they can go a bit soggy if you leave them for too long. You can add avocado too if you like and you don’t mind the extra calories. BTW, nori is a kind of seaweed and you can buy it in supermarkets now. Great show-off meal for mates."

Serves 4

Ingredients

100g skinned salmon fillet, well chilled

juice of ½ lime

1 tsp light soy sauce

120g cooked quinoa (see p.204), cooled (or use ready-cooked)

2 tbsp freshly squeezed orange juice

2 pieces of sushi nori

6cm chunk of cucumber, cut into thin strips, lengthways

2 spring onions, finely sliced into long strips

cress, chives or other herbs

salt and black pepper

To serve

sushi pickled ginger

wasabi paste

chilli sauce such as sriracha (optional)

124 calories per serving

1 Dice the salmon into ½cm cubes and season them with salt and pepper. Mix the lime juice and soy sauce together and pour it over the salmon. Turn the salmon gently until all the cubes are lightly coated with lime and soy, then set them aside for a few moments.

2 Put the quinoa in a bowl, season it with salt and pepper and stir in the orange juice.

3 Cut each square of nori in half, following the straight lines. Place a half sheet in your hand, with a short side running along the wrist end of your palm. Put a heaped tablespoon of quinoa over the

third of the nori sheet closest to you and spread evenly. Sprinkle over the cucumber, spring onions and cress or herbs, placing them high enough so that they will poke out a little once rolled. Finally, add a quarter of the salmon fillet.

4 To roll, take the corner closest to you and fold it up to the top corner where the filling ends. Then simply wrap the rest of the nori sheet round until you have an ice cream cone shape. Serve with pickled ginger, wasabi or chilli sauce, if you like. Eat immediately.