Green goddess salad: This is what a nutritionist has to say about Tiktok’s favourite lunch

From skincare slugging to putting raw potato on your spots and batch-cooking baked oats for breakfast, Tiktok is a never-ending source of new (and often dubious) ideas. But one viral trend that's caught our imagination is the moreish Green Goddess Salad. We're making it in bulk, bringing it in for lunch and serving it up at home – and what's more, nutrition experts approve. The #greengoddesssalad hashtag has amassed 30.4 million views, for what is essentially a simple bright green slaw made of finely diced cabbage and cucumber with a vegan pesto dressing. How has a simple salad gone viral? It started when Melissa Ben-Ishay @bakedbymelissa , founder of Baked by Melissa, the New York cupcake empire, shared a video of herself making the healthy salad which she said knocked her and her girlfriends off their feet. It quickly racked up a cult following. Melissa's salad was such a hit that she even appeared on America's Today Food show to create the salad live on TV.

Green goddess dressing is not new; it's a classic American sauce that's usually made with mayonnaise, sour cream, any fresh herbs you have to hand plus anchovy, garlic, and lemon juice. (Fun fact: the dressing was originally created by a chef in San Francisco's The Palace hotel, especially for actor George Arliss who was starring in a play called The Green Goddess.) Traditionally, the sauce is used as a dip for raw vegetables as an alternative to hummus habit or as a dressing over green salads. What's in the Green Goddess Salad? Melissa’s version of the salad and dressing is vegan; mayonnaise is swapped for creamy cashews while nutritional yeast replaces the salty, umami, deliciousness of the anchovies. For the base, chop up green cabbage (or iceberg lettuce) cucumber, chives plus onions or shallots. Melissa’s chopping is so fine and precise that it has an almost ASMR quality to it - maybe that's the secret to the salad’s online success? For Melissa's vibrant green dressing, combine basil, spinach, garlic, nuts (Melissa uses cashews and walnuts), nutritional yeast, lemon and olive oil in a blender and whiz up. Mix the salad base with the dressing and voila, you too can be eating the internet’s favourite lunch in 20 minutes. Melissa eats her salad with tortilla chips; fans of the salad pile it onto tacos, rice cakes and crackers – or just eat it on its own. Get the Gloss’s beauty assistant Amy Rostas and her entire family have become ‘obsessed’ with the Green Goddess Salad. “It’s so easy to make,” says Amy, who shared her snapshot below. “It’s more like a slaw than a salad but it’s got so much flavour, the dressing is really zingy which is quite addictive. It means I get loads of greens into my diet which I often struggle to do. I scoop it up with tortilla chips or have a side of salmon and it keeps me full until dinner so I don't snack in the afternoon.”