Recipe: How to make Pinch of Nom's low calorie veggie burgers

"You can’t beat a good veggie burger," say Pinch of Nom founders Kate Allinson and Kay Featherstone. "The very best of them are substantial and tasty and, if you’re a meat-eater, you don’t even miss the meat. This is one of those great burgers. The addition of a small amount of Parmesan gives them a fantastic sharp, rich taste. Serve with a large salad and enjoy!"
Prep time: 15 mins
Cooking time: 10 mins
118 kcal per serving
Everyday Light, Vegetarian, Freezable, Gluten-free (use gluten-free buns)
Serves 4
Ingredients
220g medium potatoes, peeled and diced
low-calorie cooking spray
2 garlic cloves, crushed
1 medium carrot, grated
50g green beans, trimmed and finely chopped
50g cauliflower florets, finely chopped
50g broccoli florets, finely chopped
50g frozen peas
50g sweetcorn kernels (tinned and drained, or frozen)
Handful of fresh parsley, chopped
30g Parmesan (or vegetarian hard cheese)
To serve (optional): 4 wholemeal burger buns, lettuce leaves
Method
1. Cook the potatoes in a pan of boiling salted water until soft, then drain well and mash with a hand-held masher or fork.
2. Spray a large frying pan with some low-calorie cooking spray and place over a medium heat. Add the garlic and all the vegetables (except the peas and sweetcorn) and cook for 5 minutes, stirring so they don’t start to colour. Add the peas and sweetcorn and cook for another 2–3 minutes.
3. Mix the mashed potato and vegetables together in a bowl, then stir in the chopped parsley and Parmesan.
4. Divide the mixture into four equal pieces, and form each piece into a burger shape. (You can freeze the burgers at this point for cooking on another day. Thoroughly defrost the burgers before cooking.)
5. Spray a frying pan with some low-calorie cooking spray and place over a medium heat. Add the burgers and cook for 5 minutes or until they are golden brown on the bottom, then turn them carefully and cook for another few minutes. When the other side is golden brown, remove from the heat and serve the burgers on their own, in a wholemeal roll packed with salad, or with sweet potato rostis.