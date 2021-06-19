Recipe: How to make Pinch of Nom's low calorie veggie burgers

"You can’t beat a good veggie burger," say Pinch of Nom founders Kate Allinson and Kay Featherstone. "The very best of them are substantial and tasty and, if you’re a meat-eater, you don’t even miss the meat. This is one of those great burgers. The addition of a small amount of Parmesan gives them a fantastic sharp, rich taste. Serve with a large salad and enjoy!"

More Gloss: All you need to know about the Pinch of Nom diet phenomenon

Prep time: 15 mins

Cooking time: 10 mins

118 kcal per serving

Everyday Light, Vegetarian, Freezable, Gluten-free (use gluten-free buns)

Serves 4

Ingredients

220g medium potatoes, peeled and diced

low-calorie cooking spray

2 garlic cloves, crushed

1 medium carrot, grated

50g green beans, trimmed and finely chopped

50g cauliflower florets, finely chopped

50g broccoli florets, finely chopped

50g frozen peas

50g sweetcorn kernels (tinned and drained, or frozen)

Handful of fresh parsley, chopped

30g Parmesan (or vegetarian hard cheese)

To serve (optional): 4 wholemeal burger buns, lettuce leaves

Method

1. Cook the potatoes in a pan of boiling salted water until soft, then drain well and mash with a hand-held masher or fork.

2. Spray a large frying pan with some low-calorie cooking spray and place over a medium heat. Add the garlic and all the vegetables (except the peas and sweetcorn) and cook for 5 minutes, stirring so they don’t start to colour. Add the peas and sweetcorn and cook for another 2–3 minutes.

3. Mix the mashed potato and vegetables together in a bowl, then stir in the chopped parsley and Parmesan.

4. Divide the mixture into four equal pieces, and form each piece into a burger shape. (You can freeze the burgers at this point for cooking on another day. Thoroughly defrost the burgers before cooking.)

5. Spray a frying pan with some low-calorie cooking spray and place over a medium heat. Add the burgers and cook for 5 minutes or until they are golden brown on the bottom, then turn them carefully and cook for another few minutes. When the other side is golden brown, remove from the heat and serve the burgers on their own, in a wholemeal roll packed with salad, or with sweet potato rostis.