The Angry Chef: Why processed foods are not the enemy of healthy eating

If there is one thing that every food writer, chef and campaigner can agree on it is that eating processed, factory-produced, industrial food products is wrong. In order to maintain maximum health, we must focus on eating real, whole foods and ditch the manufactured junk that has made us fat and sick. It does not matter if you are a clean-eating, new-age health blogger , a celebrity chef or a renowned and highly published researcher like Tim Spector, the message is the same. For maximum health, we should be eating real food. And here is where I make myself unpopular. It is my belief that in demonizing processed and manufactured food products, not only are we falling for an oversimplified and flawed narrative, we are in real danger of alienating the very people that need engaging the most. In vilifying manufactured products we are attempting to classify foods as either good or bad, and in doing so we are damaging our relationship with what we eat.

Even ‘good’ foods are processed Processed foods are broadly defined as any food that has undergone a process to alter its flavour, composition or shelf life. So processed food encompasses a wide variety of foods that even the most self-righteous health blogger would not suggest we avoid: pulses, beans, lentils, quinoa, rice, flour, gluten-free flour, organic gluten-free flour, milk, yogurt, pasta, olive oil, virgin coconut oil, spices, dried herbs, chocolate and couscous. They are all processed in some way. For all but the most crazed of fanatics, it is not sensible or practical to avoid every single processed food. We would have to spend our time pressing oils, grinding flours, desperately drying and preserving ingredients in order to sustain a balanced diet. In doing this you would be processing these ingredients and so, presumably, if you are opposed to all processing of food, this would be unacceptable. Cutting is a process, cooking is a process. Heating, chilling, drying and pickling are all processes. It could be argued that chewing is a process. If you have a fundamental opposition to the consumption of processed food, you need to find food that can be swallowed raw. I would suggest that water is your best option, and if you want to drink unprocessed water then good luck to you, because water processing is perhaps one of the greatest life-saving innovations in the history of humanity. Ah, I hear people cry. This is just semantics, when people say avoid processed food they don’t mean lentils and coconut oil, they mean processed junk. That’s what people should be avoiding. This may be true and I am not suggesting for a moment that your average health blogger is advocating the consumption of contaminated pond water, but the line must be drawn somewhere. We all eat processed foods, so it is surely just a question of which ones are allowed. How about tinned goods? Are they okay? Are they morally acceptable? Tinned tomatoes are processed by heating (something known in the business as ‘cooking’), in order to destroy microbes that would contaminate and spoil them. This extends their life and alters their flavour, but it is just heating, so surely that is fine. The preservation of tomatoes enables them to be stored and shipped around the world and consumed out of season by people who would otherwise not be able to enjoy them. They are packed full of micronutrients, contain only a low level of naturally occurring sugar, are fat free and, more importantly, completely delicious. For some uses, the flavour of tinned tomatoes is superior to fresh. Surely tinned tomatoes pass the test, something that campaigners opposed to processed and manufactured goods would approve of. Something very much made in a plant that we can happily, guiltlessly consume. But what if I told you that in order to preserve the life of most tinned tomatoes, manufacturers add something called an acidity regulator, namely 2-hydroxypropane-1,2,3-tricarboxylic acid, a chemical additive that most third graders would struggle to pronounce. Is that still okay? Is it okay for manufacturers to take a perfectly natural food, add chemicals to it, risk toxic contamination by placing it into a can, and process it to such an extent that its shelf life will be eighteen to twenty-four months? When looked at this way, maybe tinned tomatoes are a vile, needless Frankenfood with no place in our diets. Maybe the real argument is about ‘ultra-processed foods’? Are those the ones we should be avoiding? Ultra-processed foods are loosely defined as any packaged foods comprised of several ingredients, including substances not generally used in cooking. Again, the definition is quite loose and will most likely encompass a number of products of poor nutritional value. But is it really sensible to classify all foods in this category as unacceptable? What are we really saying in making that broad classification? That a jar of pasta sauce is harmful to our health? That we should never eat a chocolate bar or a packet of crisps because they are somehow ‘unnatural’? That we should never eat in a restaurant? That we should never buy a loaf of bread? The health-giving properties of the food we eat are determined by their chemical composition Throughout any day we will consume thousands of different chemicals in the form of food. All food is composed of chemicals and most of these chemicals will be unpronounceable by a third grader. Just because that combination of chemicals comes from a natural source does not imbue it with some sort of magical health-giving powers or ensure that it is completely safe. When they are swirling around in our digestive system, our body has no way of telling if the 2-hydroxypropane-1,2,3-tricarboxylic acid molecules were added in a factory as an acidulant to extend the shelf life of a pasta sauce, or came from a squeeze of lemon juice, where this chemical is known by its common name of citric acid. The health-giving properties of the food we eat are determined by their chemical composition, not by some magical origin story. There is no fairy dust of naturalness that makes home-cooked (or maybe ‘home-processed’) meals healthier than anything made in a factory. At their most basic definition, fruits, vegetables and meats are complex combinations of different chemical substances. In creating arbitrary rules around food, based on the story of its creation, we are moralizing about food choices. The moment we do that, we risk shame, alienation and damage.