The 6 best supplements to help you stay mentally strong

Our minds have a lot to deal with; be it overscheduled lives, the need to succeed running us into the ground, or the rise of burnout in the workplace. That's even before we get into the uncertainty of the Covid-19 health crisis. According to research by the Health Survey for England approximately one in four of us in the UK will experience a mental health problem in any given year and even more so in the current climate – a survey in August 2020 from the Office of National Statistics found that almost one in five adults were likely to be experiencing some form of depression, anxiety and loneliness, compared with one in ten before the pandemic.

There's a lot we can do to look after our mental health and nutrition is one of the frontline ways we can support ourselves, to help build-up not just physical immunity but what psychologist Dr Meg Arrol calls 'psychological immunity'.

“A strong mind is just the same as a strong immune system in that it means being able to cope well with life’s demands and with the current landscape shifting so greatly and quickly it’s beneficial to build up what I call ‘psychological immunity’," says Dr Arroll, a chartered psychologist working with supplement brand Healthspan.

"There are many strategies we can use to help build psychological immunity," she says, "including only checking reputable sourcing of information and talking about our feelings and taking good care of our physical health. Taking supplements that have been shown to support the mind is also a good way to help boost psychological immunity as chronic stress and traumatic experiences can deplete important vitamins and minerals."

The links between diet and mood are well documented and there are many key nutrients that play a role in maintaining energy levels and reducing the risk of depression, but it's not always easy to eat well. Low mood and poor mental health can take their toll on the food choices you make, and this can leave gaps in the diet. This is where the sensible use of supplements can be really helpful.

Which supplements to take for mental health?

1. B vitamins: the clear-headed energiser

B vitamins support the nervous system and are a key 'strong mind' ally. They can help you feel less tired, help memory and altogether make you feel like you have more clarity. They are essential for energy production in cells, including brain cells, where they help make neurotransmitters (the brain’s communication chemicals). They also help with nerve conduction - meaning that they help make sure messages are passed on.

When you're stressed and anxious, your B vitamins can become rapidly depleted, which can even make your stress symptoms worse. Lack of B vitamins can lead to anxiety and irritability. All the more reason to keep your levels healthy.

What the research says: Women with low levels of vitamin B1 (thiamin) are less likely to feel composed and confident and more likely to be depressed than those with higher levels, according to researchers. When they increased their intake of vitamin B1, however, they reported a marked improvement in mood and self-confidence as their thiamin levels increased. Other studies show that correcting low levels of vitamin B2 (riboflavin), vitamin B6 (pyridoxine) and vitamin B12 has beneficial effects on well-being, self-confidence and mood.

Try: Healthspan High Strength Vitamin B Complex , £8.95 for 120 tablets, S olgar Megasorb B Complex high potency, £13.99 for 50