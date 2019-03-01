Joe Wicks' Lean in 15 protein pancakes from The Body Coach plan

Oooh, I can eat pancakes and get lean? Yes please – sold! These may look naughty but they’re actually the perfect post-workout treat, so stack ’em up and enjoy. You’ve earned them!

Serves 1

Ingredients

1 banana, roughly chopped

1 scoop vanilla protein powder

1 egg

25g rolled oats

1 tbsp coconut oil

Greek yoghurt, blueberries and raspberries, to serve

Method

- Whizz up the banana, protein powder, egg and oats in a blender to make your batter.

- Heat up half the coconut oil in a non-stick frying pan over a medium heat.

- Pour little puddles of batter into the pan – I usually get 3 pancakes, with about half the batter in the pan at once.

- Cook for about 1 minute on each side.

- Remove and repeat the process with the rest of the batter.

- Serve with a dollop of yoghurt and a few fresh berries.

