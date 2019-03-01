Joe Wicks' Lean in 15 protein pancakes from The Body Coach plan

Ayesha Muttucumaru 1 March 2019
protein-pancakes

The Body Coach star Joe Wicks' protein pancakes recipe is a favourite among his devotees. Here he reveals how to make the perfect stack, for a breakfast that's healthy but that tastes a little bit naughty...

Oooh, I can eat pancakes and get lean? Yes please – sold! These may look naughty but they’re actually the perfect post-workout treat, so stack ’em up and enjoy. You’ve earned them!

Serves 1

Ingredients

1 banana, roughly chopped

1 scoop vanilla protein powder

1 egg

25g rolled oats

1 tbsp coconut oil

Greek yoghurt, blueberries and raspberries, to serve

MORE GLOSS: 8 things we can all learn from The Body Coach plan

Method

- Whizz up the banana, protein powder, egg and oats in a blender to make your batter.

- Heat up half the coconut oil in a non-stick frying pan over a medium heat.

- Pour little puddles of batter into the pan – I usually get 3 pancakes, with about half the batter in the pan at once.

- Cook for about 1 minute on each side.

- Remove and repeat the process with the rest of the batter.

- Serve with a dollop of yoghurt and a few fresh berries.

Check out the delicious overnight oats recipes from Joe's new book here

For more quick and easy healthy inspiration, check out Lean in 15: 15 minute meals and workouts to keep you lean and healthy, £14.99 by Joe Wicks.  Buy online here .

Want to know what The Body Coach eats in a week?  Check out Joe Wicks' food diary for GTG here


You may also like

What are the benefits of niacinamide and how can you fit it in your routine?

Jack Monroe's Jaffa Cake mug pudding puts banana bread in the shade

Retinol & retinoids decoded: the skin experts' guide

Trypophobia: Does looking at small holes make you feel queasy?


Editors Picks:
Things we're loving

Topshop co-ord short sleeve shirt, £36

H&M v-neck kaftan, £29.99

H&M oversized linen-blend shirt, £24.99

Mango pleated satin top, £29.99

H&M cotton poplin shorts, £12.99

M&S Collection linen blouse, £27.50

More Gloss

Skin

The best ‘super’ facial oils and how to pick one for your skin type

Trends

The best perfumes on the planet according to TikTok

Wellbeing

A time to be fearless! 7 things I've learned about menopause, by Lisa Snowdon

Health

IV drips: Adele and Chrissy Teigen are plugging in to hack their energy levels, skin and immunity. But is IV therapy worth it?

Hair

How I created Kate Moss' courtroom and Jubilee hair, by her go-to colourist

Beauty

Botox with your bedding? Now you can get tweakments at John Lewis

Beauty

Hailey Bieber's skincare brand - Rhode - has launched!

Review

Glossy Picks: Our favourite June launches to get us ready for summer

Explore More