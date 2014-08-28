Weekend Wonders: Ten healthy restaurants you need to visit
Weekend Wonders: 30th - 31st August
As our schedules get busier, we’ll take any moment we can to quickly stuff something (that's usually not the healthiest option) into our mouths before cracking on. But lucky for us, a surge in healthy restaurants across Britain making it slightly easier to squeeze more nutritious options into our diet.
From organic and fairtrade ingredients to vegan and gluten-free options, we’ve selected our top ten healthy restaurants across the UK that will serve you meals which are as wholesome as they are satisfying.
The Good Life Eatery, London
Firm advocates for a healthier lifestyle, The Good Life Eatery provides a delicious menu full of protein-rich smoothies, vegetable juices, healthy baked goods and superfood salads that will leave you full, fit and fighting for the day ahead. Based in Chelsea, this intimate 27-seater restaurant provides a cool west-coast vibe with hearty American-style portions to match. Think bread and butter without wheat or dairy, 'Clean and Lean'; their popular bowl of quinoa, kale, roasted sweet potators, two poached eggs and almond pesto, and vegan red velvet cake…
The Good Life Eatery , 59 Sloane Avenue, Londonâ€¨, SW3 3DH. Open daily for breakfast, lunch and dinner: 7:30am-8pm (weekdays), 8am-7pm (Saturday) and 9am-6pm (Sunday)
World Peace Café, York
Tranquil, calming and serene… There’s nowhere quite like the World Peace Café. Serving up tasty vegetarian lunches, including homemade soup, paninis and cakes, you can enjoy your meal by the wood burning stove or move out on to the suntrap patio to soak up the weather. When you’re done, you can explore their 42 acres of woodland and parkland, relax in the gardens or visit the World Peace Temple. They also run frequent yoga classes, to help you develop an appetite as you find inner peace.
World Peace Café, parking is free and the cafe is open seven days a week, 10.30am - 4.30pm, for more information, call 01759 304832
Food for Friends, Brighton
Specialising in using the freshest and finest locally sourced ingredients, vegetarian restaurant Food for Friends is full of meals so nutritious and delicious (think Mirin marinated crispy tofu and marinated roast aubergine) that they even have meat-eaters lining up at the door. The menu offers low-fat and low-carb options, along with special dietary options in the form of vegan and gluten-free breads, cakes and scones.
Food for Friends, 17-18 Prince Albert St, Brighton, East Sussex BN1 1HF, recipes available on their website and upcoming iBook
Grain Store, London
Incorporating his extensive travels and the numerous years dedicated to his vegetable patch, Bruno Loubet’s restaurant Grain Store features vegetables as the starring role in every meal, including meat and fish dishes. We recommend the wild mushroom croquettes with pine nuts or root vegetable purees, wood roasted onion and cranberry braised beef. Many of the ingredients are fermented, sprouted, pickled and smoked to ensure the freshest and most flavoursome results.
Grain Store , Granary Square, 1-3 Stable St, Kings Cross, London N1C 4AB
Image: Amy Murrell
Urban Angel, Edinburgh
Serving up full-blown hearty meals or lighter alternatives, Urban Angel’s menu is guaranteed to have whatever your heart (and tummy) desires. With delicious breakfast and brunch options made form the best of Scottish produce, there are meat and fish options as well as vegetarian, home baked breads and gluten-free toast. There are also ‘little plate’ and ‘bigger plate’ options for lunch and dinner, as well as a fairtrade and organic desserts.
Urban Angel , 121 Hanover Street, EH2 1DJ
Roast + Conch, Leeds
Connecting the art of growing cocoa with the luxury of eating it, Roast + Conch offers a unique menu filled with fresh and contemporary Anglo-West Indian dishes. The restaurant is involved with every step of the process alongside a chocolatier, as they help harvest, roast, grind and conch it into the purest type of chocolate. The meals are enriched by adding chocolate in its rawest form to make their special savoury cocoa nibs spice, a toasty and nutty garnish. They also include cocoa pulp in their cocktails and ices and single estate chocolate for their desserts.
Roast + Conch , 55 Boar Ln, Leeds, West Yorkshire LS1 5EL
Madeline's Truly Organic Kitchen, Portsmouth
If you’re looking for indulgence minus the guilt, head over to Madeline’s Truly Organic Kitchen. A firm favourite for locals, this venue combines fresh ingredients made on their own local farm to make some of the tastiest meals around. Options include organic cheese, turkey and tuna wraps and unique desserts like organic chocolate-zucchini bundt cake and organic chocolate-avocado pudding. The perfect place to be a little bad, while still being good.
Madeline's Truly Organic Kitchen, 151 Congress St, Portsmouth, NH 03801, (603) 436-1722
inSpiral, London
Tucked away in the hustle and bustle of Camden lies inSpiral, an intimate vegan café along the canal. Running on green energy, this nutrition vegan venue offers an organic bar and their menu features dishes that are packed with locally produced ingredients. If you’re looking to kick start the day, go for their vegan bakeup, or if you want to satisfy your sweet tooth, try their raw cakes and refreshing vegan ice cream.
inSpiral Lounge , 250 Camden High St, London NW1 8QS
Earthy, Edinburgh
It's hard to find an eatery as laid back as Earthy. With three venues in Edinburgh; Earthy Causeways, Earthy Canonmills and Earthy Portobello, this brand has established its name firmly in their areas. Taking the best ingredients possible, Earthy creates imaginative and seasonal dishes that you won’t find anywhere else. If you don’t have time to sit and dine, head to Portobello as all of their food is to go.
Earthy Foods and Goods, click here for more information
The Warehouse Café, Birmingham
Calling themselves ‘the greenest restaurant in the Midlands’, The Warehouse Café has been around for over 30 years. Starting as a soup kitchen, this restaurant has built a reputation over the decades to provide diners with vegetarian food that is as satisfying as it is beneficial. Dedicated to sustainability, The Warehouse Café recycles everything they use, employ bike couriers for their fresh produce and use organic and fairtrade whenever possible.
The Warehouse Café , 54-57 Allison Street, Birmingham, B5 5TH
