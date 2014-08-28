Weekend Wonders: Ten healthy restaurants you need to visit

1 / 11

Weekend Wonders: 30th - 31st August

As our schedules get busier, we’ll take any moment we can to quickly stuff something (that's usually not the healthiest option) into our mouths before cracking on. But lucky for us, a surge in healthy restaurants across Britain making it slightly easier to squeeze more nutritious options into our diet.

From organic and fairtrade ingredients to vegan and gluten-free options, we’ve selected our top ten healthy restaurants across the UK that will serve you meals which are as wholesome as they are satisfying.