What happened when I swapped painkillers for period pain patches for my cramps

When it comes to painkillers, I’ve cultivated a bit of a reputation as the office dealer. This is largely down to my history of migraines , but also because of my fear of getting period cramps at work. I’d probably describe my usual level of pain as either a 5 or 6 on the menstrual Richter scale - being ibuprofen-less wouldn’t cause me to double over in pain, but I would definitely be in need of a hot water bottle, a chair and a hug. My trusty stash ensures that I don’t need any of these. Well, except a hug. You can always do with one of those. It’s funny how readily I turn to painkillers though and if I were to rack up the number of pills I’ve taken over the months...well, I’d actually prefer not to do that maths if I’m being honest with you. They provide a quick and easy way to soothe away the pain and have therefore become my norm. As a result, I haven’t really considered the alternatives that might be out there. So when I heard that period patches could provide a ‘natural’ non-medical option to popping pills three to four days a month, I was keen to give them a try. A relatively niche category, there isn’t a great deal available however, DeoDoc Soothing Heat Patches £13 have just landed at Cult Beauty and two other potentials can be found on the shelves of Boots and Harrods Pharmacy at the moment - hot Cura-Heat Period Pain Patches , (£3.99 for three), and cooling BeYou Period Pain Relief Patches (£8 for five). To ensure that I wouldn’t get tempted to cheat, I made a promise to myself to leave the Nurofen at home. Here’s how I got on. DeoDoc Soothing Heat Patches £13.00

How they work In the same way that a hot water bottle soothes cramps these deceptively thin patches rely on heat to get you through those periods of pain. Since heat increases blood circulation to an area it can help to temporarily relieve pain. Plus, at temperatures above 40oC pain receptors get blocked by the skin’s heat receptors which also helps with pain relief. These individually wrapped patches are activated by oxygen in the air and start to heat up once opened. What they’re like to use Super easy. You literally peel off the protective layer and apply the stick-on-patch directly to the skin, I wore mine at the lowest part of my stomach. They’re activated upon contact with air so they’re nice and toasty within a few minutes. The best thing about them is that they are very slim so can be worn under clothes as you go about your day. This is a real bonus for me as more than once I’ve been sat on the tube or at work with a bulky hot water bottle clutched to me. The brand claim that they can be worn for up to eight hours. Did they work? I’m a real hot water bottle girl and I like it uncomfortably hot, so for me, these didn’t offer that level of numbing hotness. However, they are discreet, easy to use and definitely provided a nice comforting sensation as I went about my day. Cura-Heat Period Pain Patches, (£3.99 for three heat patches)

How they work These adhesive patches automatically heat up when exposed to air. Designed to be stuck onto the outside of your pants or on the clothes covering the affected area, they activate within a minute, heat up within 5 minutes and reach peak heat at the half-hour mark. Heat is believed to help ease the pain felt as a result of increased muscle contractions that occur in the womb during your period. What they’re like to use First impressions? They looked a lot like sanitary towels. And they were quite wide. However, I usually reserve my biggest, most granny-like pants for this time of the month, so there was more than enough material for them to stick too (thank you M&S). As promised, they started heating up in the first five minutes and reached a lovely toasty temperature within half an hour. It felt like I had a hot water bottle attached to me, but a much more discreet one. I kept one on for about six hours before it started cooling off and, with careful positioning of my jeans on top, they stayed put for the duration too. Did they work? Yes. I used them on day three of my period (one of my worst days) and I didn’t find myself reaching for the painkillers. Alone, they were enough to tackle my moderate cramps. For those who have particularly bad ones though, they could act as a welcome add-on to your pain relief artilleries and help reduce your painkiller intake too. They were really soothing, I’d gladly stick them all over my body. BeYou Period Pain Relief Patches (£6.99 for 5)

