Why the royals and makeup artists love blotting papers

Blotting papers - they’re just glorified Borrower sized nose napkins, no? While many will remain of that opinion, the rather old-skool book of blotting papers is seeing a resurgence in popularity of late, partly down to the fact that they’ve been revealed as beauty staples of both Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle . Given that anything worn or used by the women of the royal family in particular tends to trigger a sales rush, the pique in interest in the humble blotting paper is hardly surprising, but everyone from dermatologists to red carpet makeup artists agree that blotting sheets are far from a fad - they have sebum soaking capacities that can trump powder in terms of avoiding cakiness and keeping makeup in place and they certainly make for a cleaner, sleeker makeup kit, which is likely why they’ve found favour with Kate…

Author Marcia Moody stated in her biography of the Duchess of Cambridge (tellingly titled Kate: A Biography ) that Kate only carries four items in her usually neat and petite clutch bag when she’s taking part in royal engagements - a lip balm, a mirror compact, a hankie and blotting papers. If you’re aiming to Marie Kondo your life, Middleton could be a good role model for that, although it should be noted that she doesn’t need the cash, house keys, smartphone and emergency snack bar that most of us require on a daily basis. But back to the blotting papers, because they’re not just handy for dabbing away shine on royal meet and greets - they were also one of the select number of beauty products used by makeup artist Daniel Martin on Meghan Markle’s wedding day .

Alongside her favourite lipstick , Martin revealed to Elle that blotting papers were integral to the Duchess’ beauty look on the day - he used them on her nose, forehead and chin and Meghan took only her lip colour and blotting papers to her reception. Celebrity makeup artist Nathalie Eleni confirms that blotting papers are a special occasion essential - she also sends her clients on their way with a booklet of blotting papers pre-red carpet events:

“Blotting papers are brilliant for weddings, evenings out, dates and other ‘small bag’ occasions - they’re easy to carry, never spill or break and you don’t need a mirror to use them. They’re great for quickly mopping up oil on set, on a photoshoot or at an event and they help you avoid the dreaded cakey makeup situation," says Nathalie.

“When prepping my clients I’ll usually use a dusting of powder to begin with to set makeup and then a blotting paper later to tone down any grease," she continues. "I think that they’re superior to powder in this sense as they prevent you needing to continually layer your makeup.”

The royal blotting paper crush likely doesn’t finish with Meghan either, as Princess Eugenie’s bridal makeup artist Hannah Martin has also declared herself a fan, recently telling us that she carries NYX Blotting Papers , £4, with her to refresh makeup and absorb oil where needed without her initial makeup going patchy.