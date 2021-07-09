The best skin tints to suit every complexion

This is a multi-tasking, blemish busting beauty kit must-have; the lightweight formula packs some heavy beauty punches. It’s packed with a hydrating cocktail of hyaluronic acid, kahai nut oil and collagen-boosting vitamin C that leaves skin glowing and luminous. Yes, it’s pricey but you only need a tiny pump every day and a little goes a long way whilst magically minimising fine lines with optical blurring and second-skin technology. It contains a lightweight SPF30 with full-spectrum UVA and UVB protection which is super handy for keeping skin protected from photo-ageing and environmental damage sitting at a laptop or dashing out for a dog walk. Buy now Best for organic and natural fans Dr. Hauschka Translucent Bronzing Tint , £29.50 (universal)

For a sun-kissed tint, you can't go wrong with this organic glow-giver from Dr. Hauschka. It doesn't blur the skin, instead it blends with each individual skin tone to create a fresh and radiant complexion. When we first dispensed it on the back of our hands, we were worried, it was too dark, but it quickly blended in and adapted to our skin. Buy now Best for concealing and layering Kevyn Aucoin The Sensual Skin Enhancer , £19.50 (16 shades)

For a youthful dewy glow, this waterproof face perfecter is your answer. It covers, conceals and corrects with 16 different shades, without masking your natural colouring. This is a long-wear concealer that you can blend with moisturiser in your hand to turn it into a lightweight skin tint. Two for the price of one! Buy now Best for vitamin C Lumene Invisible Illumination Instant Glow Fresh Skin Tint , £32.90 (3 shades)

We've long been fans of Nordic brand Lumene's skincare (particularly the cleansing balm ) and the skin tint doesn't disappoint. The brand is a master of the no-makeup makeup look, with this gel texture blending into the skin to give a flawless finish that feels supple, breathable and hydrating and contains well as the brand's hero ingredient arctic cloudberry, which is packed with vitamin C. This one's for you if you like a glowy moisturiser with a hint of a tint. It comes in three shades. Buy now Best budget skin tint Lottie London Velvet Skin Tint Foundation , £9.95 (8 shades)

Available in eight shades this tint from cruelty-free brand Lottie London has a matte finish but still feels lightweight and is easily buildable. Rather than masking your complexion, it gives a velvety, second-skin appearance. The formula is infused with hyaluronic acid for a hit of hydration. Buy now Best for medium coverage Sculpted by Aimee Connolly Tint & Glow Skin Enhancer SPF 30, £23 (10 shades)

If you love Charlotte Tilbury, then Irish MUA Aimee Connolly's range Sculpted should be on your radar for warm neutrals and glow. Her mission is to make skin-enhancing easy and accessible for all women. We love everything we've tried in the range. When choosing from this 10-shade range of medium-coverage tints, which go from Porcelain to Deep Ebony, there's a helpful description of which undertone it suits and which of her best-selling Second Skin foundations it corresponds to. With hydrating hyaluronic acid and calming niacinamide, this really does deliver on the lit-from-within promise at a really reasonable price. Buy now The makeup artist's favourite Chanel Les Beiges Eau de Teint, £48 (6 shades)

If you’re a fan of Chanel's quenching Hydra Beauty Micro Serum, with its bubbles of moisture, then this foundation version will excite you. The 'Water-Fresh Tint' is a hydrating serum with encapsulated pigment 'bubbles' that melt on contact with the skin. The result is an enhanced skin texture look with a dewy, healthy-looking finish. It's best worked in with the accompanying brush, so it really does meld with your skin rather than sitting on top of it, though you can layer it up for a light foundation-like coverage. Available in six shades and containing natural tamarind seed extract, this refreshing tint is perfect for anyone wanting to enhance their complexion’s natural glow. No wonder legendary makeup artist Mary Greenwell uses it on repeat. Buy now Best for looking sun-kissed Decleor Green Mandarin Sun-Kissed Glow Cream, £60 (one shade)

For beautifully glowing skin, look no further than Decleor’s latest hybrid day cream. It is a moisturising cream with beta carotene (an orange pigment found in fruits and vegetables) and ultra-light mineral pigments that melt right into the skin. It contains green mandarin essential oil from Brazil - a lesser-known, but highly effective antioxidant - as well as hyaluronic acid. It was specially formulated by Decleor's resident makeup artist to be the one shade that blends into all skin tones. While the cream itself is a bright orange hue, don’t let this turn you off. When melted in the palm of your hands, the formula oxidises and glides easily across the face, melting into the skin and offering a healthy, vitamin-rich glow. If it's a bit of coverage you're after, this one won't blur, but it will make you look sun-kissed. Buy now Best for pollution protection La Mer Radiant Skintint SPF30, £57.60 (7 shades)

This really wouldn’t be a skin tint edit without the mention of La Mer’s environmental protection tint. Containing the brand’s legendary Miracle Broth, made from regenerative sea kelp, this tint is arguably one of the most luxurious ways to even out skin tone and gain a luminous glow. If you can stretch the purse strings that far, it’s worth the splurge. The tint contains an SPF30 which makes it slightly heavier than the other products, but it does offer anti-pollution and free-radical protection, making it the perfect companion through the seasons. Buy n ow Best SPF moisturiser with a subtle tint Perricone MD Face Finishing and Firming Tinted Moisturiser Broad Spectrum SPF30, £40.05 (one shade fits all)

Looking for a lightweight moisturiser that delivers a dewy complexion with zero fuss? This deserves a spot on our edit thanks to its high-tech formula made from pigment capsules that slowly release onto the skin. It does contain a broad spectrum SPF30, it’s not tacky at all, and is mega-hydrating. It's great for mature skin looking for help with firming and the added subtle tint takes away any whiteness from the mineral (titanium dioxide) SPF. Buy now Best for a skin-like finish Glossier Perfecting Skin Tint, £20 (12 shades)

As part of Glossier’s 'skin first, makeup second' mantra, the millennial-friendly brand launched a lightweight foundation in 2014 that was designed to be thrown on like moisturiser. Its formulation was subsequently revisited to ensure that the pigment didn’t change throughout the day and voila! the product is packed full of a new blend of oils and a more extensive shade range. At such a friendly price point and with its long-lasting light as a feather formula, this is a beauty bag must-have. Buy it now Best for blur and glow Bareminerals Complexion Rescue Tinted Hydrating Gel Cream, £30 (16 shades)

A star product in our view, Bareminerals has really hit the mark with this tinted hydrating gel cream. MUA Cher Webb loves it, we’ve previously raved about it and it deserves yet more praise for its multi-tasking properties, falling being somewhere in between a CC cream, BB cream, moisturiser and SPF. It's the current favourite also of our editorial director Victoria, who says, "The glow is insane, it's a natural look with a decent amount of blur natural enough to wear every day and you can easily reapply throughout the day to make sure you are getting enough sun protection. I never wear anything else now, just the odd dollop of concealer if I need more." It contains plenty of natural ingredients such as hydrating squalane, which absorbs so well, to give a complexion-boosting natural glow. Buy it now Best for hyaluronic hydration Hourglass Illusion Hyaluronic Skin Tint, £51 (12 shades)

If you do like wearing foundation but don’t like it painted on, then this creamy tint from Hourglass might have your name on it. Blended with hyaluronic acid and pearlescent pigments that burst onto the skin on application, the luscious formula offers a lightweight, yet creamy alternative that gives light to medium coverage. It doesn’t completely cover the skin, allowing for freckles, beauty spots and pores to peep through, but gives just enough coverage to even the skin tone. It contains a broad spectrum SPF15 too. Buy now Best for face and body Dior Backstage Face and Body Foundation, £29.50 (50 shades)