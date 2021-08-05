11 spot creams, oils and gels that work way better than TikTok's viral salt water spray

1 / 13

11 spot creams, oils and gels that shrink blemishes, fast

If you buy something we recommend we may earn an affiliate commission.

A targeted spot treatment is a must in everybody's bathroom cabinet, whether you’re 16 or 60 ( adult acne is rife and even the post-menopausal among us don’t get an out). But recently TikTok has been awash with people claiming that salt water is the answer to banishing breakouts, rather than skincare spot treatments. According to user @AubryJadeArt, who has 1.5 million likes on her salt water acne hack video , mixing warm water with sea salt and spraying it on their face balances your skin’s pH and kills bacteria, ridding acne.

Do we recommend swapping your targeted spot treatments for a TikTok trend? Definitely not. "Salt water could be good at minimising mild breakouts, but it could also do more harm than good," says skincare oracle Ada Ooi, founder of 001 Skin. "Salt water could break down your skin hydrolipidic barrier, making it more prone to sensitivity. It can also strip your skin of its natural oils and dry it out, which can actually exacerbate acne as skin stripped of its natural oils goes on to produce even more oils and in turn spots."

"To treat acne, look for products with a moderate concentration of zinc oxide and acids such as salicylic acid and lactic acid, as well as hydrants and proteins such as hyaluronic acid, plant oil lipids and oat and aloe vera to soothe the redness and sensitivity."

Here are our most relied upon blemish extinguishers. If you're particularly looking for a spot treatment to go under your face covering (curse you, maskne) we'd like to point you in the direction of our edit of the best pimple patches . Otherwise, read on...