Hailey Bieber's skincare brand - Rhode - has launched!

The 25-year-old model took to Instagram earlier this week to tease the launch of rhodeskin.com (her middle name BTW), that's been several years in the making and developed alongside a team of chemists and dermatologists. Now, she's shared the brand in full, describing the products as "based in science and great formulation," "made with thoughtful intention" and designed to simplify "many of the mysteries and complex narratives behind effacacious skincare."

Model Hailey Bieber has unveiled the details of her debut skincare brand, launching today, including five formulas she's dubbed a "skincare closet."

Peptide Glazing Fluid – a lightweight gel serum, that's said to be Hailey's signature step to dewy, glazed skin, to plump and hydrate using hyaluronic acid and niacinamide

Barrier Restore Cream – a rich but lightweight moisturiser to comfort, soothe and restore the skin barrier using antioxidants and peptides

Peptide Lip Treatment – a restorative lip treatment for pillowy-soft lips that's available in Unscented, Salted Caramel or Watermelon flavour

All five products can be bought separately or as a set for $95, although the range currently isn't available for UK shipping.

The selection might be streamlined but it looks like Hailey's really done her research for her first foray into skincare – giving the likes of Rosie Huntington-Whiteley's clean skincare range a run for its money. Rhode Skin has its own advisory skincare panel comprising cosmetic chemist Dr Ron Robinson and dermatologist Dr Dhaval Bhanusali.

Dubbed "100 per cent honest and no BS," the products are housed in slick muted grey packaging made from PCR materials, and the site offers details of how to recycle them although there's no mention of anything being refillable.

Hailey's venture also includes The Rhode Futures Foundation that promises to invest in and support 1000 women (including non-binary, trans and non-cis). Rhode will provide mentors to help these women across both health and work as well as donating one per cent of all sales.

For any Hailey Bieber fans, the news of the brand probably wasn’t a huge surprise as there have been some subtle hints over the last few years - which is how long it’s taken her to get Rhode Skin just right.