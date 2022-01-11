Olay's first Vitamin C moisturiser has landed with a less than half price offer

Packaging can be a major factor in keeping vitamin C stable as it can go off when exposed to light and air. How does Olay fare on that front? The brand has used the most stable form of the ingredient - ethyl ascorbic acid - and housed it in opaque packaging. However, as the moisturiser comes in a jar and the serum in a dropper, they are exposed, in varying degrees to light and air so this is something to bear in mind. Once you open the pot, be sure to use it up. As this is a day cream containing an acid, which can make skin more sun-sensitive, it's especially crucial not to forget your daily SPF over the top.

What percentage of vitamin C is in Olay Vitamin C + AHA24? As with its Max24 retinol range , Olay prefers not to disclose the percentage of ingredients in the products, so it's impossible to gauge whether it's a gentle or high-strength vitamin C . When we’ve asked in the past about concentrations, a spokesperson told us that they didn’t reveal them because consumers could become fixated on the percentages, which wasn’t always helpful. It’s certainly true that many people overdo actives and Olay is by no means the only brand to favour this approach. However, on the label, in addition to the obligatory INCI list that's indecipherable to most consumers, there is a helpful breakdown of key ingredients and what they do.

Our verdict - can Olay Vitamin C + AHA24 really brighten your skin in one day? Olay tested the moisturiser on 105 people and 78 per cent of people agreed their skin was instantly brightened. Did we feel the same? I'm not sure I saw the immediate brightening with one use (see my pic below, of before and after one use) but my skin did look more even with reduced redness right away, which I was impressed by.