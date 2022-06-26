rosehip-oil-for-face-that-kate-middleton-would-approve-of

Rosehip oil is having a moment right now with searches for 'benefits of rosehip oil' soaring in the past 12 months, according to Frank Body , which has just released a Rosehip Body Scrub + Cleanser and Rosehip Dry Body Oil.

The bright orange elixir first crossed our radar in 2017 when it was revealed that the Duchess of Cambridge was a fan of rosehip facial oil ( Trilogy to be precise). A source close to Kate told US Weekly that she used it daily and that her mother was a convert too.

Now though, it seems that rosehip ticks the boxes of the ingredient-savvy 'skintellectual' consumer, as natural moisturising oil that has (almost) everything including buzzy ingredients such as vitamins C and A. Plus it's relatively affordable to buy in its most potent organic cold-pressed form, the perfect remedy in our cost of living-squeezed times. Kate Middleton's favourite is a mere £16.40.

One of the traditional uses of rosehip seed oil is for improving the appearance of scars, as a 2015 study in the Journal of Cosmetics, Dermatological Sciences and Applications demonstrated . However, this mighty bright orange oil has so many other impressive skin benefits, from reducing redness to calming acne breakouts and comforting sensitive skin.

Rosehip oil, also known as rosehip seed oil or rosa canina (dog rose) fruit oil, is one of those miracle well-tolerated ingredients which everyone should have in their skincare kit. Rich in both vitamin C , which supports collagen production, fights pigmentation and adds antioxidant protection, and age-well vitamin A, it works to reduce the appearance of fine lines by hydrating and brightening the skin's surface. It locks in moisture, making it a dry skin saviour and is rich in essential fatty acids which help to maintain the skin barrier.

Drinking rosehip powder is a way to harness its skin-plumping benefits too according to a double-blinded study into the anti-ageing benefits of rosehip . It showed "statistically significant improvements in crow’s-feet wrinkles, skin moisture, and elasticity" after eight weeks in those drinking a rosehip powder (Hyben Vital, made from rosehip seeds and shells) over those who took another skin powerhouse ingredient astaxanthin .

Don't think it's just for us dry skin sufferers - those with a more oily complexion can benefit too, as applying a facial oil is thought to help to balance out how much oil your skin produces (see? miracle oil). If you have the odd breakout, the anti-inflammatory benefits of rosehip seed oil can help make them a little less angry.

Whether you’re using it as a hydrating facial oil, targeting fine lines and scarring or even soothing a spot of sunburn (trust us, it helps) rosehip oil is guaranteed to soothe, calm and nourish. Here's a round-up of the best rosehip oils we’ve tried…

1. The Duchess of Cambridge's favourite: Trilogy Rosehip Oil, £16.40