rosehip-oil-for-face-that-kate-middleton-would-approve-of

Rosehip oil is having a moment right now with searches for 'benefits of rosehip oil' soaring in the past 12 months, according to Frank Body , which has just released a Rosehip Body Scrub + Cleanser and Rosehip Dry Body Oil.
The bright orange elixir first crossed our radar in 2017 when it was revealed that the Duchess of Cambridge was a fan of rosehip facial oil ( Trilogy to be precise). A source close to Kate told US Weekly that she used it daily and that her mother was a convert too.
Now though, it seems that rosehip ticks the boxes of the ingredient-savvy 'skintellectual' consumer, as natural moisturising oil that has (almost) everything including buzzy ingredients such as vitamins C and A. Plus it's relatively affordable to buy in its most potent organic cold-pressed form, the perfect remedy in our cost of living-squeezed times. Kate Middleton's favourite is a mere £16.40.
One of the traditional uses of rosehip seed oil is for improving the appearance of scars, as a 2015 study in the Journal of Cosmetics, Dermatological Sciences and Applications demonstrated . However, this mighty bright orange oil has so many other impressive skin benefits, from reducing redness to calming acne breakouts and comforting sensitive skin.
Rosehip oil, also known as rosehip seed oil or rosa canina (dog rose) fruit oil, is one of those miracle well-tolerated ingredients which everyone should have in their skincare kit. Rich in both vitamin C , which supports collagen production, fights pigmentation and adds antioxidant protection, and age-well vitamin A, it works to reduce the appearance of fine lines by hydrating and brightening the skin's surface. It locks in moisture, making it a dry skin saviour and is rich in essential fatty acids which help to maintain the skin barrier.
Drinking rosehip powder is a way to harness its skin-plumping benefits too according to a double-blinded study into the anti-ageing benefits of rosehip . It showed "statistically significant improvements in crow’s-feet wrinkles, skin moisture, and elasticity" after eight weeks in those drinking a rosehip powder (Hyben Vital, made from rosehip seeds and shells) over those who took another skin powerhouse ingredient astaxanthin .
Don't think it's just for us dry skin sufferers - those with a more oily complexion can benefit too, as applying a facial oil is thought to help to balance out how much oil your skin produces (see? miracle oil). If you have the odd breakout, the anti-inflammatory benefits of rosehip seed oil can help make them a little less angry.
Whether you’re using it as a hydrating facial oil, targeting fine lines and scarring or even soothing a spot of sunburn (trust us, it helps) rosehip oil is guaranteed to soothe, calm and nourish. Here's a round-up of the best rosehip oils we’ve tried…
1. The Duchess of Cambridge's favourite: Trilogy Rosehip Oil, £16.40
If it's good enough for the duchess, then it's going to be number one on our list too. Kate Middleton is said to love this organic one by Trilogy, and it’s widely known as one of the best on the market. Containing a power trio of omega 3, 6 and 9, this all-natural multitasker is a potent blend that combats fine lines and wrinkles while doubling up as a treatment for stretch marks. A perfect all-rounder for a little skin plumping and hydrating, it's a small but mighty essential for any situation.
2. The sensitive skin saviour: Pai Rosehip Bioregenerate Oil, £29
Pai never gets a formulation wrong in our book and their rosehip oil is no exception. Suitable for all skin types including those with sensitive skin, this organic oil with the characteristic bright orange colour of the fruit itself, will target all manner of hang-ups from fine lines to dry patches and sore, itchy skin. It's rich in omegas, which is designed to rejuvenate skin without irritation, instead deeply conditioning skin and promoting a much clearer and even complexion.
3. The self-care Sunday elixir: Pixi Rose Oil blend, £26
Unlike Trilogy and Pai, this is a combination of plant oils including rosehip, almond, jojoba and rose geranium and orange seed. It's a rich blend that some users find too scented to apply neat, while others love it precisely for the spa-like olfactory uplift. Try mixing a couple of drops in with your daily moisturiser for a dewy and brighter complexion. A great mix for dull and dehydrated skin that needs a little radiance.
4. the age-well night oil: Votary Intense Night Oil, Rosehip and Retinoid £135
Votary's signature magical blend of powerful natural plant oils for nighttime contains the non-irritating lab-made collagen-boosting retinoid hydroxypinacolone retinoate (the same as in Granactive Retinoid - for more, read our retinoids explainer ). It blends rosehip, avocado oil, tomato seed oils and sandalwood extract to smooth out both texture and skin tone for a firmer, healthier glow come morning. Expensive, but truly irresistible, the rose scent alone is enough to calm you - a potent product that’s a treat for your mind as well as your skin. If you love this try also Votary Intense Overnight Mask , £85 with rosehip seed oil, which won Bronze in the Age Well category of our 2021 Get The Gloss Beauty and Wellness Awards impressing judge Dr Sophie Shotter.
5. The budget hero: Ordinary 100% Organic Cold-Pressed Rose Hip Seed Oil, £9
Proving you don’t always have to pay more to get more, the industry-changing brand The Ordinary of course has a bottle of organic rosehip oil to rival some of those more expensive options with a £9 price tag. Pure rosehip, it’s cold-pressed to ensure none of the goodness in the oil degrades during production. We think the Duchess would approve.
