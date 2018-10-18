Why LED light is the at-home skin treatment the experts rate

When we talk about skincare technology going space age, we mean it literally in the case of LED (light emitting diode) treatments. Developed by NASA in the 80s to speed up astronauts’ tissue healing and repair, LED light therapy has been used in clinical contexts for quite some time and is becoming increasingly accessible as an at-home skin treatment thanks to beauty tech breakthroughs in the form of all-over face masks, targeted pens, goggles and other quirky looking handheld devices.

When looking at what LED can do for skin, it could be more pertinent to question what it can’t. Different colours elicit various benefits and can be combined for extra skincare clout, and while it doesn’t produce results overnight, regular LED light therapy can boost collagen , reduce acne bacteria and even prevent pigmentation before it happens, although there are a few at-home LED caveats to be aware of. Here’s your lowdown on the treatment that dermatologist Dr Dennis Gross is dubbing “the next big ingredient in skincare.”

It’s very low risk

Just to get this one out of the way, unlike UV light or blue light (HEV) emitted from screens, LED light penetrates skin at a longer wavelength (roughly 5mm), stimulating cellular repair rather than damaging cells or obstructing their activity as higher frequency, shorter UV and HEV rays do. While dermatologists caution against using LED light treatments on broken or infected skin unless you’ve consulted a doctor or dermatologist beforehand, generally they’re safe and effective for everyone to use, whether you’ve got sensitive skin , rosacea , acne or even if you’re pregnant or breastfeeding, although always consult your GP or a relevant medical specialist before embarking on treatment just in case.

It treats multiple skin issues with flying colours

And we don’t mean that figuratively. There’s a traffic light system depending on your particular skin goal:

Red: Red LED light is renowned for speeding up collagen synthesis and enhancing cell repair and was the original therapy utilised by NASA in medical care. Red light energy stimulates the mitochondria (the power generators) in cells so that they function optimally, boosting the production of collagen and elastin and in turn slowing the signs of premature ageing and environmental damage. Red light is also considered anti-inflammatory and it’s for this reason that many skincare experts and dermatologists follow up a more intensive or invasive skincare treatment with a red LED light treatment to calm redness, swelling and any potential adverse side effects. Cosmetic doctor Dr Tijion Esho even suggests that red LED light treatments could be beneficial from a health P.O.V:

“As well as leaving your skin glowing the light also supports the natural production of vitamin D.”

Given that government officials now advise that everyone in the UK should consider taking vitamin D supplements between the months of October-March due to widespread deficiencies, a little time under the LED light might serve to improve more than just your complexion.

Amber: Orange light is particularly hailed for its soothing effect on rosacea and redness as well as gently revving up collagen production.

Green: Probably the LED light you’ll see the least of (red and blue are the most common mass market options), green light is used to even out skintone. This particular wavelength targets melanocytes, slowing down the production of melanin so that not as much pigmentation reaches the top layers of our skin.

Blue: The big hitter for acne. Blue light has been scientifically proven to kill the P.acnes bacteria on the surface of the skin that’s most commonly responsible for breakouts.

Combining colours has been shown to be even more effective for optimising skin health across the board than LED light treatment in isolation, with a fusion of red and blue light producing the most successful outcomes in treating acne and inflammation in particular in a 2015 study conducted by researchers at the University of Chicago.

It could be as vital as your skincare

Not that you should chuck out your hard-earned serums, but Dr Gross reckons that LED light’s powers of cellular repair could rival some of the most effective skincare ingredients you can buy, although treatments should complement your skincare routine rather than replace it:

“Receptors in our skin cells respond in the same way to LED light as any other active ingredient such at vitamin C or retinol - replenishing dermal and epidermal cells, essentially boosting action at a cellular level and creating positive changes in skin.”

Consistency is key

LED light therapy is a slow burner (burning is not a side-effect, FYI). When using an at-home device in particular (these are less powerful than professional LED lamps) you may need to commit to five sessions a week to see results, so patience is a virtue and discipline is essential to get the most out of your chosen LED gadget. Given the investment, you should be motivated enough to switch yours on regularly, but failing the skin-related incentives LED light therapy can be a relaxing way to wind down at the end of the day. Blend it with a 15 minute meditation session , watch Netflix through your LED mask eye slits or just sit on the sofa and do sweet nada for a while - the gently warming light is the most chilled, comfortable facial you’ve likely had in a while - there’s no pain, tingle or eye watering extractions to speak of.

If you require recent proof that your dedication to the light will pay off, LED treatments were Princess Eugenie’s bridal skincare prep of choice in the run-up to her wedding. She didn't do it at the palace mind you - she booked an LED treatment at The Light Salon at Hersheson's on Berners Street in Central London and I think we can all agree that she looked pretty damn fresh on the day (also kudos to her Bobbi Brown makeup artist Hannah Martin ).

Seeing the light? Here are some at-home LED devices to suit every budget and skin requirement, many of which are portable, can be applied to bums and boobs too (because... body acne ) and will turn your skincare regime that bit more Star Trek.

The spot lights