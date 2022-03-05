The best sleep-boosting and de-stressing magnesium supplements

Magnesium - it’s involved in everything from bone health to heart health, energy metabolism to mood. However, magnesium deficiency is rife among the population because it isn’t easily absorbable by the body and because levels can be depleted by factors such as stress (and who isn’t stressed these days).

Upping your intake of foods such as spinach, wholegrain bread, almonds, cashews, brown rice and avocado can help up your levels, in addition to taking a supplement.

When it comes to choosing a supplement though, it’s worth bearing in mind the type of magnesium compound that it contains. While all are great for promoting sleep, relaxing muscles and reducing stress, some are a little better than others when it comes to aiding specific concerns.

Here’s a quick breakdown of the most effective types.

Magnesium chloride

Great for muscle soreness and joint aches. It’s also an effective skin soother, ideal for helping address concerns such as dermatitis , eczema and psoriasis . This is why you’ll often find it in body oils, creams and bath salts.

Magnesium theorate

This is where magnesium has been bonded with threonic acid, a metabolite of vitamin C . “It has been found to be taken up by the nervous system in greater quantities than other magnesium compounds,” says Shabir Daya, pharmacist and co-founder of Victoria Health. This, therefore, makes it an especially effective stress-reliever and aid for those who suffer from migraines .

Magnesium citrate

If you’re feeling a little constipated or backed up, this can help. “It helps to cleanse the gut since it displays mild laxative properties,” says Shabir.

Magnesium sulphate

Otherwise known as Epsom salts, this compound is effective at tackling muscle soreness and tightness. A great post-workout option if you’re feeling a little tender.

The best magnesium supplements

For muscle tension - BetterYou Magnesium Oil Spray, £8.24 for 100ml