Charlotte Faure Green

Following ten years spent burning the candle at both ends, with a hectic job in finance, travel and PR, Charlotte sought help from a registered nutritionist who successfully tackled her gamut of thyroid, skin, period and insomnia issues.

Inspired to follow the same career path, she embarked on a three-year course with the acclaimed College of Naturopathic Medicine in Brighton and London, qualifying as a Registered Nutritionist with a Diploma in Nutritional Therapy.

Now, she combines her expertise with her own warm and personable approach, offering wellbeing support – both in-person and via Zoom.

Accreditation: BA (Hons) DipCNM, Registered with the British Association of Nutrition and Lifestyle Medicine (BANT) and regulated and governed by the Complementary and Natural Healthcare Council (CNHC)