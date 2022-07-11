Registered nutritionist
Charlotte Faure Green
- Location: Brighton, West Sussex
- See them for: Insomnia, Anxiety, Nutrition, Stress
- USP: Tackling stress-induced digestive issues and burnout
About Charlotte Faure Green
'Science and a cuddle' is the mantra of this Brighton-based nutritionist who previously suffered erratic moods and irregular periods, sparked by burnout.
Shunning fad fixes for sustainable solutions, Charlotte's fast-tracked her way into our book of trusted experts thanks to her evidence-based support and calm and friendly demeanour.
Where to find Charlotte Faure Green
Website: charlottefauregreen.com
07985 478842
Brighton & Hove Therapies
1 The Offices
10 Fleet Street
Brighton
BN1 4ZE
