Charlotte Faure Green

Registered nutritionist

  • Location: Brighton, West Sussex
  • See them for: Insomnia, Anxiety, Nutrition, Stress
  • USP: Tackling stress-induced digestive issues and burnout


About Charlotte Faure Green

'Science and a cuddle' is the mantra of this Brighton-based nutritionist who previously suffered erratic moods and irregular periods, sparked by burnout.

Shunning fad fixes for sustainable solutions, Charlotte's fast-tracked her way into our book of trusted experts thanks to her evidence-based support and calm and friendly demeanour.

Following ten years spent burning the candle at both ends, with a hectic job in finance, travel and PR, Charlotte sought help from a registered nutritionist who successfully tackled her gamut of thyroid, skin, period and insomnia issues.

Inspired to follow the same career path, she embarked on a three-year course with the acclaimed College of Naturopathic Medicine in Brighton and London, qualifying as a Registered Nutritionist with a Diploma in Nutritional Therapy.

Now, she combines her expertise with her own warm and personable approach, offering wellbeing support – both in-person and via Zoom.

Accreditation: BA (Hons) DipCNM, Registered with the British Association of Nutrition and Lifestyle Medicine (BANT) and regulated and governed by the Complementary and Natural Healthcare Council (CNHC)



Where to find Charlotte Faure Green

Website: charlottefauregreen.com

07985 478842

hello@charlottefauregreen.com

Brighton & Hove Therapies
1 The Offices
10 Fleet Street
Brighton
BN1 4ZE


