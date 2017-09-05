3 easy Joe Wicks chicken recipes to try this week

In need of some dinner inspiration but short on time? Joe Wicks aka The Body Coach has transformed the way many see fast food, with his Lean in 15 meals earning thousands of likes and an incredibly fast-growing fan base too (2 million in fact from our most recent check of his Instagram account ).

In particular, Joe’s Lean in 15 recipes for chicken make the go-to meat of the masses infinitely more enticing and easier to prepare than ever. With his snappy cookery videos providing valuable food for thought, here are the easy dinner ideas that have particularly piqued our interest this week.

Goat’s cheese stuffed chicken breasts with pine nuts