3 easy Joe Wicks chicken recipes to try this week

Ayesha Muttucumaru 5 September 2017
joe-wicks-chicken-recipe

Too tired to cook? This week we’ve taken inspiration from The Body Coach’s Instagram feed for some quick and easy Lean in 15 dinner ideas

In need of some dinner inspiration but short on time? Joe Wicks  aka The Body Coach has transformed the way many see fast food, with his Lean in 15 meals  earning thousands of likes and an incredibly fast-growing fan base too (2 million in fact from our most recent check of his Instagram account ).

In particular, Joe’s Lean in 15 recipes for chicken make the go-to meat of the masses infinitely more enticing and easier to prepare than ever. With his snappy cookery videos providing valuable food for thought, here are the easy dinner ideas that have particularly piqued our interest this week.

Goat’s cheese stuffed chicken breasts with pine nuts

The perfect way to make the humble chicken breast all the more exciting, this fast yet filling option complete with goat’s cheese and greens is healthy AND tasty.

Chicken and veggie skewers

This summer-inspired recipe makes a great dinner idea all year round. Chicken skewers are ideal for when you're entertaining guests - Joe uses sweet chilli to spice up his kebabs before putting them under the grill. Easy!

Post-workout sweet potato hash with peri peri chicken

Time’s tight in the evenings and so if you’ve managed to squeeze a workout in, cook up this tasty post-gym treat with sweet potato, red onion, turmeric and chicken in super fast time to refuel like The Body Coach.

For more Joe Wicks recipe inspiration, follow Joe on  Twitter  and  Instagram  or buy his book, Lean in 15: 15 Minute Meals and Workouts to Keep You Lean and Healthy, £14.99,  here .


Explore More