3 easy Joe Wicks chicken recipes to try this week

In need of some dinner inspiration but short on time? Joe Wicks aka The Body Coach has transformed the way many see fast food, with his Lean in 15 meals earning thousands of likes and an incredibly fast-growing fan base too (2 million in fact from our most recent check of his Instagram account ).
In particular, Joe’s Lean in 15 recipes for chicken make the go-to meat of the masses infinitely more enticing and easier to prepare than ever. With his snappy cookery videos providing valuable food for thought, here are the easy dinner ideas that have particularly piqued our interest this week.
Goat’s cheese stuffed chicken breasts with pine nuts
The perfect way to make the humble chicken breast all the more exciting, this fast yet filling option complete with goat’s cheese and greens is healthy AND tasty.
Chicken and veggie skewers
This summer-inspired recipe makes a great dinner idea all year round. Chicken skewers are ideal for when you're entertaining guests - Joe uses sweet chilli to spice up his kebabs before putting them under the grill. Easy!
Post-workout sweet potato hash with peri peri chicken
Time’s tight in the evenings and so if you’ve managed to squeeze a workout in, cook up this tasty post-gym treat with sweet potato, red onion, turmeric and chicken in super fast time to refuel like The Body Coach.
For more Joe Wicks recipe inspiration, follow Joe on Twitter and Instagram or buy his book, Lean in 15: 15 Minute Meals and Workouts to Keep You Lean and Healthy, £14.99, here .