Why women are losing more hair than ever

When you think about hair loss treatment, images of men with hair plugs often spring to mind, so it may surprise you to learn that nearly nine out of ten requests for hair loss treatment come from women, with stress cited as the main reason for the rise, according to Steve O’Brien of the London Centre of Trichology, who says that 85 per cent of his clients are now women, an about-turn from 20 years ago, when 90 per cent of inquiries about hair loss treatment came from men.

On top of stress causing hair fall among women, hair loss was also identified as a long-term symptom of Coronavirus according to Dr Sharon Wong of the British Association of Dermatologists who confirmed that those who suffered with Covid-19 symptoms in March and April 2020 began to notice hair shedding around June and July of the same year.

Here Anabel Kingsley explains what's normal (and what's not) when it comes to hair loss.

Q: Why is my hair falling out?

A: “Look back six to 12 weeks. Identify whether you were ill, experienced a traumatic event, or been through a particularly stressful time. Due to the nature of the hair growth cycle, it usually takes a few months for hair to fall out after the event that caused it.

“There are many possible triggers of excessive daily hair fall (called telogen effluvium), but the most common are illness, changes to your diet, embarking on a crash diet (it’s very common to notice excessive hair shedding 12 weeks after a juice cleanse, and we have seen this numerous times in our clinics), nutritional inadequacies, a stressful event, giving birth or stopping breastfeeding.

“ Iron and ferritin (stored iron) deficiency, as well as thyroid imbalances, can also cause hair loss, but these can take some time to manifest and must be diagnosed via blood work.

“The reason why our hair is so sensitive to internal fluxes is that, physically, we can easily survive without it. Emotionally, we are distraught when we lose our hair, but our body couldn’t care less; the systems regulating our body are more concerned with keeping our essential organs, such as our heart, as well as the nervous system functioning. As such, our hair is usually the first part of us to suffer when anything is amiss. The good news is that telogen effluvium is not permanent, and all hairs should grow back as usual once the underlying cause is found and addressed.”

Q: My hair has suddenly gotten thinner, but I haven’t noticed extra hair loss.

A: “Hair thinning isn’t limited to older women. It commonly occurs in women in their 20s and 30s. Neither does it happen ‘suddenly’. Unfortunately, you have to lose at least 15 per cent of the volume of your hair for it to become noticeable, so by the time you do, the process has probably been going on for at least five years.

“If you think your hair is becoming thinner, but you have had no extra hair loss, you’re most likely experiencing a gradual reduction in the diameter of individual hairs, aka female pattern hair loss.

"Reduced hair volume occurs when you have a genetic predisposition that causes hair follicles on the scalp to be sensitive to normal levels of circulating androgens (male hormones). At our clinics in London and New York, we see many women in their 20s and 30s experiencing hair thinning. It’s much more common than people think.

“If there is a very strong genetic predisposition to follicle sensitivity, reduced volume can begin to occur as soon as someone hits puberty (i.e. when hormone levels change). However, as diameter changes occur so gradually, they won’t be noticed for quite some years.

“In response to this sensitivity, follicles slowly shrink and produce finer and shorter strands. While reduced hair volume can occur alongside excessive daily hair shedding, it often does not."

Q: Why isn’t my hair growing? It used to be much longer.

A: “It’s not that your hair isn’t growing. It’s most likely falling out prematurely. Hair grows on average half an inch a month and each hair remains in the anagen (growth) phase for, on average, three years. However, certain factors, most commonly iron and ferritin (stored iron) deficiency, can cut the growth phase short.

“To determine whether you are deficient in any vitamin or mineral, you must have a blood test. You can ask your GP, or, alternatively, the trichologists at our London clinic can arrange it.

"As hair is non-essential tissue, the reference ranges are narrower than for essential systems. For instance, for optimal hair health, ferritin levels should be at least 80 ug/L, while for general health they won’t raise alarms unless they are below 12 ug/L. (Please note: reference ranges can vary slightly from lab-to-lab).

“Deficiencies can mean that hairs are shed before they reach the length they previously did. You should also consider whether your hair is snapping off, as breakage can also make it hard to maintain length. The most likely culprits for hair breakage are over-processing, vigorous heat-styling, using harsh bristle brushes and UV, chlorinated and salt water exposure.”