Anabel Kingsley

Consultant trichologist & brand president

  • Location: London
  • See them for: Hair and scalp concerns
  • USP: Getting to the root of any hair loss issue and sorting it out


About Anabel Kingsley

A leading authority on scalp health and hair, Anabel knows everything there is to know about hair. From tackling menopausal hair loss to treating alopecia and scalp eczema, Anabel and her team of experts will guide you towards solutions for these distressing issues.

Anabel’s father, the late, great trichologist Philip Kingsley, started his eponymous brand in 1965. His impressive roster of clients included Audrey Hepburn and (allegedly) Prince Harry. As well as bringing the scalp into sharp focus, the Philip Kingsley brand is responsible for iconic hair products such as the multi award-winning Elasticizer pre-shampoo treatment.

A trained consultant trichologist, Anabel has followed in her father’s footsteps, taking a particular interest in post-partum hair loss, nutrition and the psychology of hair loss. She’s heading up the renowned Philip Kingsley trichology clinics in both London and New York, and develops  products for the Philip Kingsley hair care range.

Accreditation:

Associate member of the Institute of Trichologists



Where to find Anabel Kingsley

Website: www.philipkingsley.co.uk
Phone: 0207 629 4004
Philip Kingsley Trichological Clinic
54 Green Street
London
W1K 6RU

