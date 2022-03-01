Consultant trichologist & brand president
Anabel Kingsley
- Location: London
- See them for: Hair and scalp concerns
- USP: Getting to the root of any hair loss issue and sorting it out
About Anabel Kingsley
A leading authority on scalp health and hair, Anabel knows everything there is to know about hair. From tackling menopausal hair loss to treating alopecia and scalp eczema, Anabel and her team of experts will guide you towards solutions for these distressing issues.
Where to find Anabel Kingsley
Website: www.philipkingsley.co.uk
Phone: 0207 629 4004
Philip Kingsley Trichological Clinic
54 Green Street
London
W1K 6RU
