Why you need to wear an SPF even when you’re indoors

I don't know about you but with hybrid working - part office, part home- there are days when I barely leave the house. I need to remind myself that I still need to wear an everyday sun protection , even on cloudy days and regardless of whether I'm at my desk or taking a walk .

I work near a window and as Linda Blahr, who worked as SkinCeuticals’ education and science manager, before moving over to Nuxe, points out: “UVA radiation is able to penetrate window glass and most of us prefer sitting close to a window while working remotely.”

UVA rays are known as the sun’s silent killers because you don’t feel them frying your skin, as UVB rays do (the ones that cause sunburn).

Quick recap on rays: sunlight has UVA and UVB light, both of which can cause skin and eye damage. An easy way to remember what they do is UV-A is 'Ageing' and UV-B is 'Burning'. While UVB is largely blocked by glass, UVA can get through. Although you won't get sunburn or prickly heat from UVA, you may well experience pigmentation and premature skin ageing.

“If you have your working-from-home set-up near a window, it’s important to continue with your SPF regimen,” confirms Candice Gardner, education manager at Dermalogica .

How much UVA penetrates glass? It depends on the quality of the glass but generally, about 50 per cent, according to Rowan Hall-Farris, head international facialist for QMS Medicosmetics . “If you can feel the sun on you, you should be protecting your skin,” she adds.

UVA damage shows itself in premature ageing - we’re talking deep wrinkles, volume loss, dehydration and inflammation and may contribute to the formation of skin cancer, according to the World Health Organisation . UVA also activates the melanin pigments already in your skin, so you may notice indoors that your skin 'tans' (known as 'persistent pigment darkening' or PPD) but this often disappears very quickly.

As well as UVA damage from the sun, we also need to be aware of blue light which is naturally resent in sunlight, but which we get an extra dose of from our TV screens, overhead lights, phones and laptops.

Like UV, blue light, or high energy visible light (HEV) is one part of the daylight light spectrum, explains Gardener. “The energy is lower than UVA, but too much blue light can contribute to collagen degradation, darken hyperpigmentation (especially in deeper skin tones) and trigger inflammation.

“Research is still emerging so we don’t know the level of exposure to HEV required to cause a specific degree of damage.”

What factor SPF should I wear inside?

“An SPF30 is fine, however, it’s crucial that the suncream has a broad-spectrum filter system providing a proper UVA filter. Not all sunscreens have this,” advises Blahr. “Check on the packaging for UVA printed in a circle.”

You might also see the PA+ (or even PA++++) on the label which is a rating system from Japan indicating how much UVA protection is offered (the more + the better). However, this is not considered as gold standard as 'broad-spectrum SPF', according to the website Paula's Choice, because it only measures the protection against UVA turning the skin brown (PPD) and not everyone skin reacts the same way.