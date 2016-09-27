18 health food powders you need to know about

2 / 19

Maca

Think of it as the Lucozade of ancient times; the Incas depended on this root vegetable for energy when going into battle, and also in the bedroom (it has aphrodisiac qualities). Nutritionist and food blogger Jenna Zoe thinks it can still be of benefit today:

“This sweet tasting root vegetable is actually an adaptogen, a rare group of foods that encourages your body regulate its hormones. This means that if you have low energy, it can rev you up, and conversely if you’re always wired, you’ll be able to relax. Proceed with caution, however, if you suffer from hormonal imbalances, thyroid issues or if you’re pregnant or menopausal. Also if you’re taking medication, HRT or other hormone supplements, always consult your doctor for the go-ahead. Bear in mind that you only need a small amount to see the effects- half a teaspoon to 1.5 teaspoons max”

Mix into porridge, yogurt, hot drinks or baking to maximise your mojo.

Naturya Maca Powder, £9.99, buy online