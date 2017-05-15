Cellulite: what really works?

Have cellulite? You’re not alone. More women have it than Photoshop would have you believe. “I tell my patients that cellulite is so common – as many as 98% of females past puberty display some degree of cellulite,” says cosmetic dermatologist and Get The Gloss Expert Dr Sam Bunting . What is it exactly? “It’s basically due to fat under the skin poking out of its fibrous connective tissue ‘container,’ much like stuffing can poke out of a mattress. It’s compounded by skin thinning which affects the dermis,” she explains. “Men don’t get it because their ‘container’ holds the fat in more tightly. It is not due to obesity and it is not due to collections of toxins or fluid – it’s normal fat.” Distinct in its make up, do treatments and creams claiming to help ‘smooth’ it out actually work? With a recent flurry of products springing up ahead of summer, we asked the pros for their top myth busters and tips for ensuring you’re wasting neither your time nor your money. THE CELLULITE MYTH BUSTERS THE PROS WANT YOU TO KNOW Myth 1: Miracle creams reduce cellulite If you’re looking for long-term results, cellulite creams are unlikely to deliver the goods. “Topical cosmetic creams unfortunately don’t penetrate into this deep tissue layer, so any improvement they deliver will be simply due to moisturisation and improvement of skin appearance,” points out Dr Bunting. Myth 2: Only overweight people get cellulite “Even rail-thin models and professional athletes can — and do! — have cellulite, but thanks to the magic of Photoshop, you’d never see that in a glossy magazine,” comments nutritional therapist Emma Olliff . Myth 3: Cardio is best It takes a multi-faceted approach. Workout-wise, solely increasing the miles you run on the treadmill won’t produce the results you’re looking for. “Certainly this type of exercise will reduce body fat, which is an important factor, but even skinny girls get cellulite as it’s more to do with the connective tissue and lack of muscle tone,” explains personal trainer Christina Howells . Myth 4: Cellulite only affects older women Lifestyle proves key. “While it’s true that age does cause the connective tissue fibres to weaken, other factors such as weight change, stress and smoking can also weaken them too,” says Christina. Myth 5: Losing weight = losing cellulite “Weight loss may improve cellulite, but unfortunately not always,” explains Dr Bunting. “And if weight loss is extreme, there may be associated sagging of the skin too.” Myth 6: Liposuction always works The bottom line? It won’t. “Even more invasive treatments like liposuction will only improve the appearance of cellulite in a fraction of patients treated,” cautions Dr Bunting. MORE GLOSS: 8 anti-ageing ingredients that actually work SO WHAT ACTUALLY WORKS? THE EXERCISES... Build firm foundations Where should we be concentrating our efforts from an exercise perspective? “It’s our muscles that are important for providing a firm foundation and preventing fat displaying everywhere,” says Christina. “Furthermore, fat is exceptionally soft and won’t do much for skin tone, whereas muscle tone helps to make our skin more taut.” Recommending strength and bodyweight training, Christina recommends targeting all of the lower body muscles from every angle to give legs and bottom a more toned appearance. “I personally would recommend following a lower body strength training programme three times a week,” she says. “This includes exercises such as squats, deadlifts, lunge patterns, hip lifts and step-ups - try the following exercises from Thatgirllondon.com for starters.” Goblet squat

Position: Feet are a little wider than hip width apart, with toes slightly turned outwards. Your hands are clasped together in front of your chest. Action: With a straight spine, sit your body downwards between your legs so your hips are lower than just below your knees. At the bottom, root down through the heels to push yourself back to the start position. Hot tip: Keep the weight in the heels and the chest lifted. MORE GLOSS: Do you have fitness fear? Gliding lunge pattern

This is my personal favourite for working the entire leg musculature while incorporating balance, co-ordination and flexibility. Position: Stand with feet together and arms by your side. Action: 1) Step the left leg out to the side in a lunge position so the left knee bends at 90 degrees as you sit the hips backwards. The right leg remains straight with your heel firmly on the floor. 2) The left arm reaches up and gently back to open the chest while the right hand reaches towards the left shin. 3) Step the legs back together and then repeat the movement stepping out on a diagonal backwards angle following the same arm pattern. Repeat 8-12 repetitions on each leg. Hot tip: Ensure you don’t just reach the hand to the floor but rather bend deep into the lunging leg to activate the glute muscles while keeping the chest lifted. Hip bridge with thread the needle