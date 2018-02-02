The best skincare to use (and what to avoid) when taking roaccutane

If you’re a severe acne sufferer and have been prescribed roaccutane by your doctor or dermatologist, you’ll have been warned of possible side effects alongside the benefits of taking it- for a lowdown on how the acne drug works, we’ve put together an expert’s guide to roaccutane to guide you through pros and cons. One of the first offshoots of starting a course of roaccutane is often increased skin dryness and chapped lips and hands, which may come as quite a shocker if your skin has previously been very oily. As such, we asked consultant dermatologist and acne specialist Dr Anjali Mahto for advice on how to adjust your skincare regime when you’re taking roaccutane, the best products the look out for and ingredients to steer clear of during treatment. The doctor will see you now… How your skin might change while taking roaccutane “Roaccutane has a tendency to make the skin dry and sensitive within a few days of starting treatment. The medication works by reducing the size and activity of the skin’s oil producing glands and nearly everyone will suffer from dry lips, in addition to varying degrees of dry skin. Skincare should be changed to reflect this, ideally as soon as the medication is initiated and certainly within the first week of treatment.” Switching up your skincare routine “The ideal skincare routine while taking roaccutane should be non-comedogenic but geared towards dry and sensitive skin. Products that are alcohol and fragrance-free are best. Personally, I’d recommend many of the French pharmacy brands, as for the most part they are effective and available at a reasonable price point.” The cleansers La Roche Posay Toleriane Dermo-Cleanser , £12.50 A sensitive-skin friendly daily cleansing milk that soothes and softens as it sweeps away grime and makeup. Avène Extremely Gentle Cleanser , £10.50 A simple, milky formulation that cleanses without irritating or stripping the skin.

La Roche Posay Toleriane Foaming Gel Cleanser , £12.50 pH balanced and rich in moisturising glycerin, this rinse-off cleanser is refreshing, cooling and won’t leave skin raw.

The moisturisers La Roche Posay Effaclar H , £16 The lightest of the bunch, this easily-absorbed lotion is formulated to hydrate combination to oily skin that has been through the wars due to aggressive acne treatments.

La Roche Posay Toleriane Ultra , £17.50 If skin feels tight and uncomfortable, this will restore balance and provide relief throughout the day. La Roche Posay Toleriane Riche Soothing Protective Cream , £16 The richest option in this La Roche repertoire, shea butter brings SOS nourishment while emollient squalene help skin to look and feel supple, not sore. Lip service “Almost everyone on roaccutane will suffer with lip dryness and it is extremely important to make sure that multiple lip care products are bought and kept in each bag and coat or jacket pocket so that you don’t get caught out without it. Lips need to be moisturised frequently, otherwise they can become dry, cracked, swollen and painful.” The lip balms Elizabeth Arden Eight Hour Intensive Lip Repair Balm , £20 Good old Eight Hour swoops to the rescue once again- former acne sufferer Victoria Beckham swears by this restorative balm to keep flakiness at bay. Dr PawPaw Balm , £6.95 The cult multi-purpose ointment is both antibacterial and helps lips to retain moisture, keeping them smoother for longer. Eucerin Aquaphor Intensive Lip Balm , £5.99 Fragrance-free and stops cracked lips in their tracks.

Carmex Lip Balm , £2.69 The classic anti-chap remedy is affordable and effective. Keep a cool head “The skin of the scalp is also vulnerable to dryness. During treatment, many people notice that their scalp becomes far less greasy and that they don’t need to wash their hair as frequently as before. That could be a bonus, but if the scalp becomes inflamed and problematic, consider the use of over the counter shampoos such as T-gel or Polytar which may help to reduce scaling and irritation. Should the problem continue, have a discussion with your prescribing dermatologist, who can give you prescription shampoos with or without a mild steroid lotion to calm the scalp.” Sun protection is more pressing than ever Wearing a daily SPF should be as much as a non-negotiable habit for all as putting on your pants in the morning, but if you’re talking roaccutane, it’s vital. “Roaccutane makes the skin extremely sensitive to sunlight and it is far easier to get sunburnt whilst on treatment. Wearing SPF is an important part of looking after the skin.” The sunscreens Heliocare Advanced SPF 50 , £19 Antioxidant rich UV protection that brings down redness and helps to quell inflammation. Avène Very High Protection SPF 50 , £13.50 Dry skin drinks up this vitamin E rich physical sunscreen. Skinceuticals Sheer Mineral UV Defense , £36.75 A GTG team go-to all year round, this is possibly the crème de la crème of lightweight, fragrance-free mineral sunscreens. It works beautifully as a redness neutralizing primer too.